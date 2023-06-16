Alanna Moore: PSNI officer remembered as ‘mother and valued colleague of great skill’ after sudden death

A serving police officer who died suddenly in Co Tyrone has been remembered as a “valued colleague” who possessed “great skill and understanding”.

Detective Inspector Alanna Moore, who was from the Dungannon area, passed away on Wednesday. She was the mother of a young boy.

A PSNI spokesperson said they attended a report of a sudden death in the Ballynakilly Road area of Coalisland on Wednesday evening.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Ms Moore, who was educated at the Royal School in Dungannon, served with the PSNI for a number of years and was involved in rape crime investigations.

Alliance Party MLA John Blair, who sits on the Policing Board, expressed his condolences to Ms Moore's family and friends.

“Members of the Policing Board Partnership Committee, which I chaired yesterday [Thursday], were deeply saddened to hear of Alanna's passing and extended our sincere sympathy to police officers present,” he said.

“The family and friends of Alanna are uppermost in our thoughts and we are thinking of all of them at this very sad time.”

The chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), Liam Kelly, also paid tribute.

“The loss of a valued colleague is keenly felt by her immediate work colleagues and the wider service,” he said.

“She was a mother, an experienced officer and someone who possessed great skill and understanding. She will be sorely missed. Our sympathies are extended to her family in this time of great loss.”

In a social media post, the PFNI described Ms Moore's passing as “tragic” news.

“Please look after yourselves and each other and remember help is readily available both internally and externally,” the post added.

SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan said: “I am saddened to hear of the sudden death of a serving police officer in the Coalisland area. My thoughts are with her family, friends and PSNI colleagues at this difficult time.”

The DUP's Trevor Clarke also sits on the Policing Board.

“This is the loss of an experienced police officer," he said.

“Whilst the circumstances surrounding her passing are not yet fully known, it will be a huge loss to her colleagues and the entire Police Service.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with her family at this incredibly difficult time.”

A death notice for Ms Moore described her as the “beloved daughter of Ralph and Lorraine, Bush Road, Dungannon; much loved mother of Alfie, dear sister of Louise and Ryan, dearest granddaughter of Malvern and Dot.”

The notice added: “Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her Family, David and all the Family circle.

“‘Peacefully sleeping.’”

Funeral details have not yet been announced.

Following the news of the senior officer's passing, tributes were paid to her on social media, with one describing her as a “beautiful girl and a lovely friend”.

One user said: “Very sorry to hear this. Really sad news. She was a year below me but I used to do singing lessons with Alanna. Such a lovely girl.”

Another wrote: “I’m so shocked and my heart is sore to see this. I went to primary school with Alanna and remember her fondly. My thoughts and prayers are with you all, Lorraine and Ralph and little Alfie and the entire family circle. May she rest in peace.”