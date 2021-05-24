Alarm as motorist drives on wrong side of Belfast to Newry A1 carriageway

Shocking: A driver on the wrong side of the A1 outside Newry

This was the worrying sight as a car headed the wrong way on one of Northern Ireland’s busiest roads.

Footage appears to show the silver coloured vehicle travelling in the wrong carriageway of the A1, which runs from outside Belfast to Newry.

It is believed the footage was taken by a passing motorist over the weekend.

The clip, lasting less than 20 seconds, was circulated on social media yesterday.

It shows the car travelling on the left side of the wrong side of the road, as traffic pulls on to the other lane to avoid a collision.

At one stage, a lorry — which was heading directly towards the car — flashes its lights repeatedly to warn the driver of the potential danger before slowing and pulling into the other lane. As the lorry moves over, the car comes to a halt.

The PSNI was contacted but a spokesman said officers had no record of any complaints being received about the incident.

The A1 — where the incident is thought to have taken place — runs from outside Belfast via Banbridge to the border with the Republic of Ireland.