Alarm bells at rise in Fire Service callouts over 'silent killer' gas

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received the second highest number of callouts for suspected carbon monoxide leaks in the UK in a five-year period.

Between 2015 and 2019 it responded to 1,942 carbon monoxide callouts.

Only the London Fire Brigade received a higher number in the same period (6,861).

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service came third with 750 call-outs.

The figures were compiled by comparison website Uswitch.com through Freedom of Information requests. Responses were received from 27 out of 50 fire and rescue services.

It found that fire services are being called to 10% more carbon monoxide leaks in homes than they were five years ago, while a third (32%) of households do not have a carbon monoxide alarm.

More than 3,000 incidents related to carbon monoxide in people's homes were attended by firefighters in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in just 12 months.

Household appliances such as gas fires, boilers, central heating systems, water heaters, and cookers are possible sources of carbon monoxide.

The gas is tasteless, odourless and invisible, meaning residents may not know there is a leak unless they hear an alarm.

Despite the risk from the 'silent killer', a fifth (19%) of those with an alarm say they have never changed the batteries.

A headache is the most common symptom of mild carbon monoxide poisoning.

Other effects can include dizziness, feeling and being sick, tiredness and confusion, stomach pain and shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing.

Long-term exposure can cause neurological symptoms, and death in severe cases.

Sarah Broomfield, an energy expert at Uswitch.com, urged people to get their boilers serviced as it is one of the most common sources of carbon monoxide, as well as installing an alarm.

"Without an alarm families will be unaware there is a problem in their home. With households turning their heating up during the cold weather, and a majority working from home, boilers are under more pressure than ever and boilers which have not been serviced for a long time could be at risk of causing serious problems," she said.

Of those who have a carbon monoxide detector, a quarter of households (26%) say they would not know what to do if the alarm went off.

Even among the three-quarters (74%) who said they would know what action to take, the majority did not mention all the recommended steps, such as turning off appliances, opening doors and windows, getting out of the property and calling a qualified technician.

It is recommended that boilers are serviced annually to ensure they are operating safely and at peak efficiency.

However, more than a quarter of households (29%) have not had their boiler serviced in over a year.

This has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, as almost a third (31%) of those with a boiler said they have waited longer than normal.