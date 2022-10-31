Alarm over health trust’s ‘extortionate’ energy bills

Southern area finance director forecasts 104% increase in costs

The Trust's finance director says they are facing a £10m increase in energy costs. Photo: Stock image

The finance director of a local health trust has described its projected energy costs for this financial year as “astonishing and “extortionate”.

Catherine Teggart warned of the impact the cost of living crisis is having on the Southern Trust and said energy costs are set to jump by 104% this year.

She was addressing a meeting of the Trust’s Board.

Ms Teggart, the director of finance, procurement and estates, said: “We are seeing the impact of the cost of living increases across quite a few areas in particular in relation to materials through the estates work.

“We are also, like everyone, all organisations, reporting a huge increase in our energy costs. We have a projection for this particular year of a £10m increase in our energy costs.

“Last year we spent £9.7m on energy so we are looking at a 104% increase.

“The department [of Health] has recognised that and has provided us with additional funding for that but our concern is that figure will continue to rise, particularly over the winter months.”

Asked by a non-executive director if the costs would “just have to be absorbed” by the trust, Ms Teggart reiterated that the department has provided an extra £10m to meet these costs but said it was her view this is an issue for more than one department.

“This, I believe, is a department issue and the Department of Finance and Department for the Economy, jointly across all departments are looking at how funding is going to be allocated to meet these costs.

“A 104% increase is astonishing but the department has provided us with the funding but that is where we are at this point, they are our best estimates but it could get worse. We are closely monitoring it but we will need to start looking at sustainability in terms of looking at savings we could make going forward.”

She continued: “We do hedge our costs and do make the use of a hedging organisation where we are trying as much as we can to reduce down our energy bill.

“We have a programme in place to look at solar panels across our smaller buildings and we hope to roll that out this year.

“But for an organisation of this size the usage we have in energy is extortionate this year.”

Meanwhile, the trust is hoping to fill vacant posts and offer some of its locum and agency workforce permanent contracts in an effort to reduce spending on agency staffing.

Robin Swann, the outgoing Health Minister, has announced measures to reduce expenditure on agency staff within health and social care to eliminate the use of off-contract agencies.

This has resulted in the Southern Trust being tasked with reducing its spend on agency staff by over £2.5m this financial year.

The trust board’s chair, Eileen Mullan, noted the trust would be able to make more savings if “we were able to provide permanent contracts and put people on a more certain footing”.

Ms Mullan then asked if that is something the trust is looking to do or if because of the challenges of “non-recurrent funding”, it would not be possible to do so.

Explaining the situation, Ms Teggart said the trust’s first priority will be to fill its vacant posts before it takes the decision to go “at risk” and offer permanent contracts to agency staff.

“First, we will look at filling vacant posts and that will be our priority but we will need to make a decision about those posts that have been funded for a number of years,” said Ms Teggart.

“We will need to make a decision to go at risk for some of those.”