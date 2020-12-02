Alarm over waiting times in Northern Ireland hospitals

Over 8,000 people spent more than 12 hours on trolleys in A&E departments during the summer

More than 8,000 people waited longer than 12 hours on trolleys in emergency departments over the summer, it can be revealed.

There were 8,109 12-hour breaches in A&Es between June and August - up by 463 compared to the same period in 2019.

A total of 3,762 people spent longer than 12 hours in A&E in August - an average of 121 people each day over the month, according to the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB).

Meanwhile, provisional data shows there were 4,214 12-hour breaches in September, with the average wait time for a patient to be admitted eight hours and 35 minutes.

Also in September, 171 patients waited longer than three hours in the back of an ambulance to be admitted to an emergency department (ED) due to the backlog in the hospitals.

The figures have highlighted again the desperate situation being endured by patients and healthcare staff as the NHS buckles under the pressure of Covid-19.

They are even more shocking when compared to the performance last year, when there were 2,250 12-hour breaches in emergency departments in August 2019 - despite the fact the number of people attending A&Es this August was down by 14%.

The statistics are contained in the latest publicly available Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) performance report, which details the waiting times in EDs across Northern Ireland.

Dr Paul Kerr, a consultant in emergency medicine and vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland, said he was particularly alarmed at the provisional figures for September.

"This sadly is an indication of severe crowding at a time when Covid-19 added to the risk for patients and staff," he said.

"There is light at the end of the Covid tunnel with the announcement of a vaccination programme, but reducing crowding and waiting times for emergency patients requiring admission will remain a great challenge to the system."

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association's Northern Ireland Council, said the figures are indicative of a system under extreme pressure and reinforced the message that everything must be done to reduce the Covid-19 infection rate.

"The point to make is when you talk about controlling Covid and controlling transmission, what you're really saying is that you want to keep the pressure off the health service so that normal services can continue," he explained.

"You want people to be able to get their prescription, you want them to be able to be seen in EDs, or get their cancer operation.

"I think this is really telling us that this is a system under pressure and it's under pressure because of Covid and the work associated with Covid.

"EDs are working really hard but they have become one of the pressure points in the patient journey. Covid just makes everything slower and more difficult and the problem with ED is they have a lot of patients and they're trying to get them admitted, but Covid wards are full and the system gets backed up."

Meanwhile, Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw, a member of the Stormont health committee, said the figures highlight the urgent need for serious reform of the health service.

The statistics have come to light just weeks after it emerged that a patient spent longer than 12 hours in the back of an ambulance waiting to be admitted to an ED.

An HSCB spokeswoman said that "it isn't acceptable that patients wait longer than is necessary to be seen and treated in EDs", and added that a new Phone First service has been put in place in a number of EDs to help cut the number of people enduring lengthy waits for emergency treatment.