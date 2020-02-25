Alert as Northern Ireland snow and ice warning issued

Snow-covered fields around Mid-Ulster and the Glenshane Pass

The Met Office has issued another weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The organisation has put in place a snow and ice warning from 8pm on Tuesday, February 25, through to 10am on Wednesday.

Forecasters are warning of wintry showers and ice patches.

They said there would likely be travel disruption and a risk of injury through slips and falls on icy surfaces.

It is the third such weather warning in as many days.

"Wintry showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning leaving surfaces wet and leading to icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces," The Met Office said.

"These showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and snow at times, the snow mostly over higher ground. Some places are likely to see 1-3 cm of snow, mainly above 200 metres.

On Monday 26 schools were closed and one forced to close because of flooding after Northern Ireland was blanketed with snow.

Lying snow slowed down the morning commute with some roads closed because of flooding or fallen trees.

There was also disruption to the public transport network.

As well as gritting, snow ploughs were out on some roads, with some resources in the north west diverted to keep the Glenshane Pass open.

However, the harsh conditions haven't prevented snowdrops peeping through in Co Antrim, where the spring flowers were seen in Glenshesk.

Tuesday's ice weather warning was in place until 10am.