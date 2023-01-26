Alex Easton was ‘desperate’ to get into house after fire killed his parents

Alec and Ann Easton, both in their 80s, died in a blaze at their Co Down home in January 2023

Alex Easton has recalled his desperation to get into his parents’ smoke-filled home after the tragic fire that killed them.

Alec and Ann Easton, both in their 80s, died in the blaze at their Co Down home earlier this week.

Care workers who visited the pair four times a day raised the alarm when they saw the flames.

Speaking to the County Down Spectator, the Independent Unionist MLA said he received a call around 8.45am to alert him to the fire and immediately “flew down” to his parents’ home.

When he arrived minutes later, he said one fire appliance was outside the home, and those in attendance at the blaze “wouldn’t let him in” despite his desperation.

“Initially I was in desperation to try to get into the house to save them but they wouldn’t let me,” he told the Co Down Spectator. “I just didn’t understand what was going on.”

Mr Easton said the front of the window of the home had been blown out due to the force of the flames.

Scene of the fatal fire at the house in the Dellmount Park area of Bangor. Pic: PA — © PA

He said additional fire appliances and police arrived at the home “within minutes” of his arrival.

The PSNI have said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, however Mr Easton believes an “electrical fault” was to blame.

“It seems the police said there was some kind of electrical fault in his (father’s) bedroom and it was the smoke,” he added.

“We think they had been asleep and didn’t know much about it,” he said. “But it was definitely an electrical fault.”

He said his parents were eventually brought out of their home for paramedics to work on them, and described “getting his hopes up” after hearing conflicting reports they may have a pulse.

Sadly, both later died with Mr Easton having to identify his parents’ bodies in the back garden.

“When they both passed I had to identify them, but I wanted to see them anyway,” he said.

Flowers at the scene at Dellmount Park

Alec - who had both of his legs amputated to diabetes - was a former engineer who worked across Africa and Asia. Anne was a homemaker.

Due to the location of where he was found in the home, it’s believed Alec may have been attempting to raise the alarm.

The former DUP MLA was the pair’s youngest child alongside older brother, Christopher.

In a statement, the Easton family praised the work of the emergency services and paid tribute to their “professionalism and care” following the deadly fire.

“At this time of family bereavement and grief we request the family’s privacy is respected to allow us time and space as we deal with our loss" the statement continued.

“As a family we are thankful for all the prayers and messages of condolence that we have received."

Alex’s comments come ahead of his parents’ joint funeral on Saturday.

According to Funeral Times, the service will take place in Bangor Abbey with a service of thanksgiving at 11am followed by interment in St Michael’s Parish Churchyard, Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone.