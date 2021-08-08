Ali Maguire death probe: Woman (24) arrested by police investigating murder of two-year-old girl in Tyrone

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty by police investigating the murder of two-year-old Ali Maguire.

The woman remains in custody, along with a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing the toddler after detectives were granted a court extension earlier on Sunday for an additional 36 hours to question him.

A number of floral tributes were left outside the Dungannon home of the murdered two-year-old earlier on Sunday morning.

The child was admitted to hospital on Friday with what was reported as a serious head injury but later passed away in hospital.

On Sunday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl on Friday, 6 August, have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.”

On Saturday as reports of the death broke, Fermanagh-South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew said the community had been stunned by the news.

“The local community is in shock at the news that a two year-old child has died in an incident in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon,” she said.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy.”

“A police murder investigation is underway and that must be allowed to proceed and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster, an MLA for the area, said: “Another tragic death in the constituency - this time a little girl.

“Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all.”