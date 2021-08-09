Ali Maguire: PSNI granted further time to question man (32) accused of two-year-old’s murder

The PSNI has been granted a court extension for an additional 24 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering a toddler in Dungannon.

Two-year-old Ali Jayden Maguire died in hospital from catastrophic head injuries on Friday.

A man who is understood to be known to the family was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

It is understood Ali’s mum had left her daughter and six-month-old son with the man.

A 999 call was made while she was away and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the property in Park Avenue.

On Sunday, police said a 24-year-old woman had also been arrested, on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child, and child cruelty. The woman was in police custody on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, police were granted an extension by a judge to question the male for a further 36 hours.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Monday that they have been granted a further 24 hours.

Police launched a murder inquiry after a medical examination was carried out on Ali.

It was claimed that she had suffered a fall and hit her head on a fireplace.