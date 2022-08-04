All aboard as Groovy Train stops at Europa

Get your disco shoes back on as the Groovy Train is rolling back into Belfast for one night only later this month.

Northern Ireland’s most iconic disco from the 90s will return to the Europa Hotel on Sunday, August 28.

‘JJ Jackson’ - Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay - will be combing up his afro and dusting off his famous white disco suit to take people back to some of their best nights with hits from the 70s and 80s.

For one night only JJ Jackson will be joined by ‘Rocky Rodriguez’ and the famous Groovy Train dancers.

Dig out your stilettos, find your flairs and join Ibe for all the disco dance floor fillers including Barry White, The Jackson Five and Abba.

Ibe said he was “over the moon” to be bringing the Groovy Train back to Belfast, which is “without doubt” part of the city’s history.

Tickets for the Groovy Train Reunion are £21.50pp (includes booking fee) and include a complimentary Schweppes Groovy Cocktail.

For further information or to purchase a ticket go to www.thegroovytrain.co.uk