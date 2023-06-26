‘All I could think of when being choked was my children finding me dead’

“Alice” now understands that the abuse was not her fault

A victim of domestic abuse has welcomed the introduction of new legislation in Northern Ireland making non-fatal strangulation a criminal offence from today.

The victim, who wishes to be known as Alice, was married to her abuser.

On one occasion, after being strangled by her ex-husband, Alice thought she was going to die.

“All I could think of whenever I was being strangled was just my children coming in and them being the ones to find my dead body,” she said.

A few years into Alice’s marriage, the relationship took a turn and her husband became violent towards her, particularly in a sexual manner.

“I was strangled several times by my ex partner — strangled to the point where I blacked out and lost consciousness,” she said.

“I lost control of my bowels and bladder as well and the increase in the ferocity and severity of the acts of violence, in particular strangulation, over the times that it happened is what led me to call the police on that final time and since then that was just taken forward by them.”

In 2020, Alice reported the abuse to the police and early this year her attacker was sentenced to six years, three of them on licence.

Before contacting the police, Alice lived in fear.

“Definitely up until the final night, there was a lot of fear, a lot of shame about what was happening. Guilt, I suppose, that I felt it was, it was ultimately something that I have done, something that I had deserved.”

After receiving the support she needed, Alice now realises that the abuse was not her fault.

“I can now see that the strangulation isn’t a lack of control, it’s a demonstration of control. It’s an act that you decide to do,” she said.

“So from that I can see that it wasn’t my fault that these things happened to me.”

However, she said she is still living with the trauma of what her ex-husband did to her.

“What ultimately took 30 to 40 seconds to happen to me will have a lasting impact, not just only on me for the rest of my life, but children involved as well and the rest of friends and family that have been involved with me up until now.

“It’s not something that you’ll ever be able to forget. It’s something that you would learn to live with.”

Alice often wonders how differently things could have turned out the night she reported her ex-husband to the police.

“The amount of time between somebody going unconscious and dying is very, very short.

“I’ll always think, ‘What could have happened if it had been a few seconds longer, if the pressure hadn’t come off my neck, whatever it did?’

“I was already strangled to the point were I blacked out, another few seconds and it could have been a very different outcome.”

Alice admitted that following the abuse she finds it difficult to trust others.

“[I’m] more distrustful of people in general, more suspicious. You enter into things with a bit more caution.

“And I wouldn’t want to say that I distrust everybody, but it certainly made me suspicious of people’s motives and what their intentions would be.”

Alice is thankful the new legislation recognises non-fatal strangulation has been made a specific, standalone criminal offence and that perpetrators can now face up to 14 years in prison.

“I’m pleased that the legislation now reflects the seriousness and the effect strangulation can have on a person,” she said.

She hopes, by sharing her story, more people will realise the seriousness of non-fatal strangulation.

“I think what’s just really important is people talking about it.

“I think people are aware that things like this happen but they don’t know fully, you know, that can happen to somebody that they know. Or that there’s legislation in place to prosecute somebody who commits these acts.”

Alice praised the PSNI for the support she was given.

“Whenever I did contact the police I was 100% believed, I was respected,” she said. “They treated me with dignity the whole way throughout.”

Alice said she would encourage anyone who is currently in the situation she was in to talk to someone about the abuse.

“The hardest part is just to tell somebody,” she said.

“I just realised things couldn’t go on the way they were going, coming that close to death I think made that decision for me, something in my mind just snapped.

“If you can, tell somebody, it doesn’t have to be the police straight away, it could be a friend, family member or your GP. But the first step is to tell somebody else what’s happening.”