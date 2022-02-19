All-Ireland club winner found guilty of involvement with ATM theft gang

Crossmaglen man central to planning of the raids, court told

Theft: The scene after an ATM machine was stolen from Castleblayney in Co Monaghan in 2019. Credit: Ciara Wilkinson

A GAA club All-Ireland winner from Crossmaglen has been found guilty of involvement with a cross-border gang that stole hundreds of thousands of euro by using stolen diggers to pull ATMs from walls.

Daniel O'Callaghan (31), who won three All-Ireland medals with Crossmaglen Rangers, was found guilty at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin of all 16 counts against him relating to an ATM theft and an attempted ATM theft in Cavan and Monaghan in 2019.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, at the three-judge, non-jury court, found that O'Callaghan was "intimately involved" in the planning of the thefts.

She said the thefts followed a "modus operandi" that was seen in several other thefts that the court said were carried out by the same gang earlier in 2019 and in late 2018.

The final attempt to steal an ATM was thwarted by gardaí, who were watching as the gang drove a digger up beside an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, in the early hours on August 14, 2019. Gardaí saw a stolen Toyota Landcruiser in convoy with the digger.

The Landcruiser was pulling a trailer, into which the gang intended to place the ATM before taking it to a premises at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath, where the money would be taken from it.

Gardaí would later discover more than €438,000 hidden in various locations and buried in the ground at Tullypole. When gardaí rammed the Landcruiser, O'Callaghan and another man ran from the Landcruiser and a third man ran from the digger.

All three jumped over a wall into a field. However, before they got away a garda from the National Surveillance Unit (NSU) and another garda from the Emergency Response Unit identified O'Callaghan. Ms Justice Burns said the court accepted the identification evidence of the two gardaí.

She said the identification by the NSU officer was particularly reliable because he had familiarised himself with O'Callaghan over many years as part of his duties in preventing and detecting cross-border crime. The officer was just a few feet away from O'Callaghan with a clear view when he made the identification, Ms Justice Burns said.

O'Callaghan's DNA was also found in a sauna in a nearby shed after the owner told gardaí he suspected an intruder had interfered with the insulation in the shed's attic.

Ms Justice Burns said the DNA evidence provided support for the identification evidence of the two gardaí. She said the method used by the gang required careful preparation.

They carried out the thefts early in the morning, when there were few people or gardaí around. In each case, they used a digger to dig the machine out of the wall in an "efficient and skilled manner".

The gang members were also forensically aware, Ms Justice Burns said, and occasionally set fire to the vehicles they had used, as well as using "burner" mobile phones and crossing the border to escape the attention of gardaí.

She said the court accepted the evidence of retired Detective Superintendent Alan Cunningham who gave evidence, based on his professional experience and expertise, of the existence of the criminal organisation.

O'Callaghan (31) of Monog Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had pleaded not guilty to offences under Section 72 and 73 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has been found guilty of the attempted theft of an ATM at the Riverfront Hotel, Main Street, Virginia, Co Cavan on August 14, 2019, for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

He is also guilty of the theft of an ATM on Main Street, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on April 3, 2019 for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

He was found guilty of two charges of participating or contributing to the possession of cash totalling €125,930, intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath, on August 14 and 20, 2019.

He is guilty of possessing €298,000 at the same location on August 14, 2019, along with a charge of possessing a petrol can, intending to use it or cause or permit another to use it to damage a stolen Toyota Landcruiser with false plates in Virginia, also on August 14.

In addition, he is guilty of possessing a stolen Toyota Landcruiser, possession of a stolen 14-tonne digger and appropriating a digger without the consent of its owner in Virginia.

Finally, he is convicted of being in possession of bolt-cutters with the intent of stealing a 14-tonne digger, with the attempted dishonest appropriation of the ATM at the Riverfront in Virginia, and with being in possession of a stolen flatbed trailer, all on August 14 of 2019.

Ms Justice Burns said the court was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that O'Callaghan was "at a very minimum" acting in association with a criminal organisation. It is clear, she said, he was involved in planning the thefts and that he was associated with the premises at Tullypole.

Ms Justice Burns remanded O'Callaghan in custody for a sentencing hearing on March 4.

Others involved with O'Callaghan have already entered guilty pleas to various offences.