All-Ireland final should be confined to fully vaccinated fans, says Irish CMO

It comes as CMO Tony Holohan indicated the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the Republic of Ireland will be lifted in six weeks. The Republic will reach maximum vaccine protection from the end of September, which should clear the way for a return to normality, including the scrapping of Covid certs for pubs and restaurants.

However, CMO Dr Tony Holohan said events like the All-Ireland final should be confined only to fully vaccinated people.

This could impact Tyrone fans if they beat Kerry in the semi-final. He also said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) would not have a major concern with an event like Electric Picnic going ahead once everyone in attendance was vaccinated.

His comments prompted organisers of the festival to call on authorities to give them the green light today so that they can prepare for the concert at the end of next month. Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor, Philip Nolan said, there is another four to six weeks yet to go before the population reaches maximum protection from the disease.

Nphet will meet today to consider a set of criteria for the easing of the rest of the restrictions in the “near term”, which is “towards end September”. Inoculation rates by then will mean it will be safe enough for the Digital Covid Certificate to be scrapped for domestic use, although it may still be required for foreign travel.

“It’s more towards end September in terms of the level of coverage we’d have in the population vaccination-wise that we think could be safe for us to see activities resuming without the need for us to be checking on the status of people who are using those — so like Covid passes and so on,” Dr Holohan said.

“We therefore need to get to a certain threshold in terms of vaccination. We also would like to see that the disease control, which we’re not seeing at the moment, would be better than it is.”