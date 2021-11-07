All-Ireland league proposals would be rejected by Irish Football Association

Proposals to establish an all-Ireland football league will be opposed by Northern Ireland’s governing organisation, according to the recently elected President Conrad Kirkwood.

Mr Kirkwood also said a recent decision to extend Ian Baraclough’s contract as national team coach was a “unanimous” decision among the organisation.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the new Irish Football Association president said the organisation’s position on an all-island soccer league is “clear and unwavering”.

He also said Northern Ireland should have a national training centre and called for money earmarked for stadiums across the country to be released before the end of the current Assembly mandate.

Mr Kirkwood took his IFA post in the summer, having been voted president to succeed David Martin.

He said long-mooted proposals for an all-Ireland league format, first floated by Kerry businessman Kieran Lucid in 2017, would be rejected by the IFA.

“The IFA’s position on the prospect of an All-Ireland League has been clear and unwavering. We have confirmed that it will not sanction any of our member clubs to take part in an all-island (All-Ireland) Football League,” he said.

“It is important not to lose sight that NI Football League clubs have been improving in European competition and enhancing our standing. We need to do all that we can to improve the local game at all levels and we will launch our new five-year strategy early next year.”

Mr Kirkwood said the priority for the organisation was to establish a training centre for the region and said the £36 million promised to local clubs as part of the sub-regional stadia funding package had to be delivered.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has previously said she is “on target” to deliver the funding programme for local football before the next Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

The funding was initially allocated in 2015 but was held up by the collapse of Stormont in January 2017.

“We need a national training centre. We need to improve the regional stadia — government can help us with that and it is my hope that funding can be released before the next governmental mandate,” Mr Kirkwood added.

“Clubs need the money. My role and that of the Irish FA is to push for significant funding.”

Mr Kirkwood described Northern Ireland as punching above its weight in world football as said describing the nation as “small” is “slightly pejorative”.

He said the men and women’s teams have “a lot of fight” and added that a new contract for the senior men’s manager Ian Barraclough was a “unanimous one”.

Northern Ireland sit fourth in the five-team World Cup qualifying group, having picked up just five points from their six matches and with their hopes of qualification over ahead of next week's final matches at home to Lithuania and Italy.

“The senior men’s team improved under Michael O’Neill and Ian Baraclough’s role is to build on the structure that Michael, and Ian as the Under-21 manager at that time, helped create,” he said.

“Under Kenny Shiels’ tutelage, the senior women’s team has qualified for the Uefa Women’s Euros and captured everyone’s imagination.

“We have highly professional Powerchair and Cerebral Palsy teams who have also qualified for international tournaments.”

He added: “The decision to seek to renew Ian’s contract was a unanimous one. The negotiations in support of renewal are ongoing with Ian and his agent.

“We will be in a position to say more when those are concluded. For now, like every Northern Ireland supporter, I am looking forward to the next two home games and looking to get behind the team and the manager.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kirkwood said the IFA would oppose FIFA proposals to hold the World Cup every two years.

The plans promoted by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggest holding the tournament in June every two years.

Mr Kirkwood said the international fixture calendar is “already crowded” and expressed concern such an idea may mean “less engagement with fans and a possibility of losing the prestige of the competition”.

“We are one of the oldest associations in football and we do not want people to lose interest in the best competition in the world,” he added.