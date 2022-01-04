All-island approach needed for minimum unit pricing to address alcoholism, says NI addiction expert

Alcohol minimum pricing has been introduced in the Republic of Ireland. Stock image

A representative from an addiction treatment centre in Derry has said it is time for Irish society to examine its relationship with alcohol if people believe that booze is an essential item in their weekly shop.

The comments from Head of Treatment at Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre, Tommy Canning, come following the announcement that some alcohol in supermarkets will more than double in price as new minimum pricing laws kick in from tomorrow in the Republic of Ireland.

All alcohol will have a minimum price based on the number of grams of alcohol, with one gram costing a minimum of 10c (8.5p).

It means some brands of spirits will cost several euro extra, while boxes of beer sold at promotional prices of around €20 (£16.80) will double in price.

Opponents say it will drive consumers to Northern Ireland for their alcohol, while others say the measures will effect much-needed change in society’s unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

Read more Southern visitors triple their spend in NI bars and pubs

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Canning welcomed the move but said that an all-island approach is necessary.

“On its own minimum unit pricing isn’t a panacea for the devastation that we see,” he said.

“It throws up the issue of decisions that are made around health, for example, on one or other side of the border and the implications of that.”

Addressing the issue of people simply crossing the border to purchase cheaper alcohol, Mr Canning said it is “evident” that will happen.

“It doesn’t address it in that sense and I’m sure that the bigger supermarkets along the border in the North and the smaller off licenses will be thinking that their trade will increase,” he told the BBC Radio Foyle Breakfast Show.

“So, it’s not ideal in that situation and I think it would make a lot of sense for this to be an all-island issue in the sense that both governments work together in order to introduce the same legislation around minimum unit pricing.”

It has been suggested that the price increases will have a greater impact on those people on lower incomes and it could lead to them buying alcohol instead of other essential items.

Mr Canning said people may be forced to look more deeply at alcohol in Irish society if “we believe that alcohol is an essential item in our weekly shopping baskets”.

“That is also another strand that needs to be addressed, in terms of reducing the harm and devastation and hurt and death that is caused by alcohol.

“There is some work ongoing at the moment within NIADA (Northern Ireland Drugs and Alcohol Alliance) both regional and nationally around minimal alcohol pricing and they are bringing that to our local Executive and local Assembly.

“Northlands would like to see the Assembly lifting this issue and looking at it seriously, again, as one part of the puzzle that would help to relieve and reduce alcoholism within the island of Ireland,” he concluded.