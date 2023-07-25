All-Island Rail Review: Ambitious £25 billion plan aims to reconnect rail network in Ireland

The All-Island Strategic Rail Review is to be officially published today.

Ambitious plans to transform the railway network in Northern Ireland includes new lines from Derry to Portadown and Belfast to Newry.

The total cost of implementing the transformative recommendations in the All-Island Staretgic Rail Review is estimated to be around £25billion, according to a draft report seen by the Belfast Telegraph.

It would take the best part of 25 years to deliver.

The document lays out the case for change saying there are “significant gaps” in the rail network’s coverage.

The report makes clear that the railway network at present in NI is centred on Belfast and is mostly confined to the area east of the Bann.

“None of the network is electrified and large portions are single track, particularly lines from Whiteabbey to Derry and Downshire to Larne along with the Dargan Bridge in Belfast,” the report states.

Ireland also has the lowest electrified railway in the European Union and station access is “inconsistent”.

As part of a goal for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in both jurisdictions, there is a drive to decarbonise the railways through electrified railways, battery electric trains and hydrogen powered trains.

One goal is to connect as many towns with populations of 10,000 or more to the rail network.

There are also ambitions of connecting airports in Dublin and Belfast to rail.

The public consultation showed there is significant interest in improving intercity connectivity, in reinstating or building new railways and a strong desire for shorter journey times.

A new dual railway track, high speed train (125mph) is recommended between Derry-Omagh-Portadown

The report reads: “This would link the large towns of Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon to the rail network and greatly improve intercity connectivity between Derry-Londonderry and both Dublin and Belfast (as an alternative to the indirect and constrained existing route.”

Map of key rail links included in All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

Improvements to suburban areas could include a spur to a station at Limavady and building new stations at places such as Ballykelly.

A new rail link from Letterkenny-Derry would also connect the major urban centres of the northwest to each other and greatly improve access to Belfast and Dublin.

A proposal is in place to reinstate the railway from Portadown to Armagh, Cavan and Mullingar.

Building a new direct line between Lisburn and Newry, together with a short tunnel from Adelaide to the Lisburn area, is part of plans.

That would “improve journey times and deliver much-needed capacity on the Belfast-Dublin route, while also providing rail services to Banbridge and Dromore.”

It is envisaged in the relatively near future that the Dublin-Belfast Enterprise service will operate hourly.

In Belfast, which the report says has benefitted from significant investment in public transport over recent years, there are plans to boost the attractiveness of rail by developing a new railway between Adelaide and the Lisburn area and reinstating the railway between Lisburn-Antrim with a station at Belfast International Airport.

There are also plans around developing new stations at Templepatrick, Ballymartin, Craigavon and potentially elsewhere on the NI network, alongside improving connectivity between Sydenham station in east Belfast and George Best Airport.

One NI county, Fermanagh, appears to be absent from the draft report.