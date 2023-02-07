All NI energy support payment vouchers now dispatched with 80% already redeemed, say Post Office

All 500,000 energy support vouchers have now been dispatched in Northern Ireland, the Post Office has said.

The Post Office, which is distributing the one-off £600 payment vouchers to NI households on behalf of the UK government, added that 80% of the vouchers (around 400,000) have now been redeemed.

The last tranche of vouchers has been dispatched and are expected to arrive by the weekend.

The original timescale was to have all 500,000 vouchers dispatched by the end of February, after the rollout began three weeks ago, with the Post Office announcing that this “has now been completed well ahead of schedule”.

The organisation is now urging anyone who has not yet redeemed their voucher to do so and to ensure they bring the correct forms of identification with them.

The vouchers can only be redeemed at an official Post Office branch and are issued to all households where energy bills are not paid via direct debit.

A statement from the Post Office reads: “Energy suppliers are continuing to work hard to ensure all customers are able to redeem their vouchers, including issuing replacements if needed, for example to customers who may have moved house around the qualifying date for the scheme.”

Nick Read, Post Office Chief Executive, said: “We fully recognise how important being able to redeem this £600 support quickly and securely has been for so many people. We’re grateful to the hundreds of thousands of people who have come into our branches with the required documents to help speed things up for Postmasters. And we also want to thank the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their on-going support during this time.”

UK Energy Minister Graham Stuart said: “I’m delighted with the roll out of our £600 support package for families in Northern Ireland. All vouchers have now been issued, with most already redeemed, while every Direct Debit customer has now received their payment directly into their bank account. It has gone more quickly and smoothly than we could have imagined and is making a real difference to people struggling with their bills.”

For customers who pay for their energy using direct debit the £600 will automatically be placed into their bank account. They will not receive a voucher.

Customers who pay by direct debit may receive communication from their supplier to confirm when payment has been made. This is a matter for energy firms and their customers rather than the Post Office.

Residents that pay their electricity via a meter or a quarterly bill are eligible to receive the voucher, which is redeemable for cash or can be deposited into their bank account.

The voucher is made up of a £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme payment and an additional £200 Alternative Fuel Payment.

Electricity companies are being funded directly for the scheme to deliver money to households amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Around 500,000 households in Northern Ireland are eligible for the voucher and it is expected post offices will be busier than usual.

Consumers in the rest of the UK began to receive energy support payments last year, with the political impasse at Stormont blamed for the delay in Northern Ireland.

The rollout of the vouchers started in the region in the middle of January.

The Post Office has urged everyone who receives a voucher to pay close attention to their post and to follow instructions in the letter to redeem their voucher.

Of the 500 post offices in Northern Ireland, the vast majority are open on Saturdays and around 150 are open on Sundays.

People can find their nearest Post Office by putting their postcode into postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder.