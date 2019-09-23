All Northern Ireland paper £5 and £10 banknotes to be withdrawn from circulation next week

The Association of Commercial Banknote issuers has advised the public to spend or exchange their £5 and £10 paper banknotes by September 30.

An example of a Northern Ireland paper banknote which will go out of circulation next week (ACBI/PA)

There is just one week until all Northern Ireland paper £5 and £10 banknotes are withdrawn from circulation.

They will be replaced by polymer notes from the Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank which were introduced into circulation in February.

The Association of Commercial Banknote Issuers (ACBI) has encouraged the public to spend or exchange the paper notes ahead of the September 30 deadline.

An ACBI spokesman said: “Thanks to the work that Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank and Ulster Bank have already undertaken to swap the older notes with the more secure, environmentally-friendly polymer notes, the majority of £5 and £10 note have already been replaced with polymer.

“We have set a deadline for using paper £5 and £10 notes as September 30. The Northern Ireland note issuing banks will continue to accept old paper based notes and there are currently no plans to change this.”

Meanwhile First Trust Bank confirmed in February that they will cease their own note issuance by June 30 2020 and will instead dispense Bank of England banknotes. First Trust banknotes remain legal currency until June 20 2020.