All the Northern Ireland guests expected to attend the King’s coronation

Various guests from Northern Ireland are set to attend the King's coronation on Saturday (Toby Melville/PA Wire) — © PA

Just over 2,000 people are expected to gather in Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning ahead of formal crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Guests will include representatives of the UK Government including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leady Sir Keir Starmer, as well as the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales.

Viewers will spot foreign leaders and representatives such as the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US First Lady Jill Biden alongside celebrities like the Beckhams and Rowan Atkinson.

We’ve listed all the guests from Northern Ireland who are expected to make the journey to celebrate the new monarch.

Politicians

Michelle O’Neill

Perhaps the most notable guest from Northern Ireland expected to attend, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill announced last week she will attend the coronation of King Charles alongside Stormont speaker Alex Maskey.

“I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is hugely important occasion,” she said confirming her invitation.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

The DUP leader has already been spotted in London meeting with the King ahead of his crowning on Saturday.

A noted royalist, the MP has been frequently sharing updates on social media ahead of the ceremony of his constituency of Royal Hillsborough getting into the coronation spirit.

Sir Jeffrey is set to be joined by Lord Nigel Dodds, while his predecessorBaroness Dame Arlene Foster is also expected to attend.

Jim Allister

The leader of the TUV last month confirmed he would attend the event by sharing a photograph of his invite on social media

Writing he was “pleased on behalf of those TUV represent” to be invited to the royal affair.

Colum Eastwood

The SDLP leader has said he will be attending to coronation, despite openly critiquing the cost of the event which is expected to be around £250 million.

On social media, Mr Eastwood said he would be present to “to show respect to people from different traditions who share our island."

Doug Beattie

Former solider and UUP leader Doug Beattie will also be in attendance on Saturday, but said he happily “forgo” his place to be represented by a sitting Northern Ireland First Minister and deputy First Minister.

Naomi Long

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long is also expected to be in attendance and sent her congratulations to King Charles and Queen Camilla ahead of the event.

In a statement, Ms Long said: ““My best wishes and congratulations go to Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their coronation day,

““It is an historic occasion, with the first crowning of a new monarch in 70 years”

Musicians

It won’t just be political guests from Northern Ireland attending the coronation, instead the new King and Queen will be delighted with music from across the water both during and after the ceremony.

Omagh man Philip Turbett(61) will play the bassoon alongside the world-famous Monteverdi Choir and chamber orchestra English Baroque Soloists ahead of the royal couple’s arrival in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

While, the monarch will enjoy performances from Portadown choir ‘Just Sing’ and theBallymena Farmerschoir during the coronation concert on Sunday.

Some pupils from Methodist College Belfast are also set to be involved in some of the choir performances during the event.

Community representatives

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland

The Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick is set to attend the ceremony, calling the invitation an “a privilege and honour."

Reverend Dr Kirkpatrick will take part in the event, along with fellow Church Leaders from the island of Ireland.

“As a Christian leader, and a witness in the Abbey representing my brothers and sisters in Christ of all ages back home in PCI, the Coronation is a reminder of the meaningful place that Christianity still has in the fabric of national life" he said in a statement from London.

Northern Ireland Scouts

Part of only four organisations providing stewarding along the route of the coronation, 50 Scouts from Northern Ireland have travelled over to London for the occasion.

They include Heidi McKay from Comber Explorers, Gillian McEvoy from Kraken Explorers and Lucas Carswell from 51st Explorers.

In a statement, Scouts NI said: “We take a promise to do our duty to the King. Scouts are supporting the coronation by helping people navigate London and enjoy the day.”

Olympic medallist Dame Mary Peters will also be spotted amongst the celebrations as Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter.

The Ballymena raised athlete frequently enjoyed private conversations with the King’s mother Queen Elizabeth II, and was last in London for the late monarch’s funeral.

Syrian refugee Hassan Alkhawam who lives in Belfast will also be attending, due to his involvement with the King’s Prince’s Trust charity.

Having already met the King previously, Hassan told the BBC he was on the “edge of his seat” ahead of Saturday’s event.

He will join nursing student Claire Thompson who raises awareness of the sign language tool Makaton, who has also been invited.

Guests from the Republic of Ireland include President Michael D Higgins, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also set to attend.