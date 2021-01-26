All wrapped up: Armagh pupils secure funds for new coats

Primary Two pupils at a school in Armagh will be enjoying their outdoor teaching even more now after receiving support to help buy coats and jackets.

Armagh's Mount St Catherine's School have received a £1,000 Power NI Brighter Communities funding package.

The Windmill Hill-based primary school is one of 10 groups across Northern Ireland to receive a Brighter Communities award, launched during the latter part of 2020 and designed to enhance the lives of local people and help bring their projects to life. Teacher Monica Jordan applied to Brighter Communities as the children needed warm and waterproof jackets to allow them to enjoy and learn from their outdoor classroom.

"An outdoor classroom has everything we need and with the extra bonus of having the power of nature around us. It makes learning much more fun and keeps everyone fit and healthy. We have happy smiley faces every day.

"During the pandemic it's been particularly wonderful to have these outdoor learning experiences and we find it really has helped pupils to feel less anxious and more focused."