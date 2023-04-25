All you need to know about how strikes will affect public services in NI

Thousands of workers take part in a day of strike action at Belfast City Hall on February 21st, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has warned the public that its services may be impacted by industrial action on Wednesday.

It said: “As far as possible contingency arrangements have been developed, but the public are advised to expect disruption to many services.”

The list of public services affected are as follows:

Strangford Ferry will not be operating.

Repair of serious infrastructure issues such as potholes, and the response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills.

There will be a significant reduction the DFI’s capacity to respond to floods, as well as delays in responding to the flood incident line.

Drainage infrastructure clearing and cleansing will be affected.

In addition, DVA Test Centres are expected to open, but services may be affected. Customers with booked appointments should attend as scheduled, unless directly notified by the DVA NOT to attend.

Union leaders have said the industrial action across a number of government services is set to ‘paralyse activities’ in Northern Ireland

Members of both Unite and GMB unions are set to join wider civil service industrial action involving NIPSA and PCS following ballots of 91% and 80% respectively among their members.

A consolidated pay offer of £552 for the current year has been rejected by the unions, who have said the offer amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

The action, which begins at 00.01am on Thursday April 20, will affect the Roads Service, Forestry Service, Rivers Agency and the Portaferry-Strangford ferry route.

Union leaders have said the action will ‘paralyse activities’ across these services, while the strike will also overlap with action planned by workers in the education sector on April 26.