All you need to know about Russian attack on Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Russian forces have been condemned for a “reckless” attack on Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, which is located in south-east Ukraine.

A fire had broken out at the plant just hours after Russian shelling, with the plant now under Russian control.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks at a press conference about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in Vienna, Austria, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Officials have said the site is now safe, but Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that waging war close to nuclear plants could have caused destruction that equalled “six Chernobyls”.

The 1986 explosion at the Chernobyl site, which is around 80 miles north of the Ukranian capital Kyiv, caused what is still considered to be the worst nuclear disaster in history.

The Zaporizhzhia site is of a different design and protected from fire, but experts at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have said waging war around these sites still presents extreme risks.

Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator has said that if fighting interrupts the power supply to the plant, it will be forced to use less reliable diesel generators to power cooling systems.

Should these systems fail, it could replicate a the 2011 disaster at Japan’s Fukushima plant.

A tsunami and earthquake destroyed cooling systems causing meltdowns in three reactors.

Reacting to the footage emerging from Zaporizhzhia, President Zelensky’s response was was to warn of a situation close to apocalypse.

“If there is an explosion, that's the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe,” he said.

“Only urgent action by Europe can stop the Russian troops. Do not allow the death of Europe from a catastrophe at a nuclear power station.”

How did the damage happen?

After Russian forces took the port city of Kherson, they advanced towards Zaporizhzhia by attacking the nearby city of Enerhodar on Thursday..

According to Mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov, Russian forces were seen moving towards the plan and loud shots could be heard in the city.

Before the attack, Ukranian civilians were among those forming a barrier between the plant and the Russian army.

They also asked the IAEA to create a 30km safe zone around Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants.

Writing on Facebook, Ukranian interior ministry official Anton Gerashchenko said: “Russian generals – change your minds! Do not create conditions for the new Chernobyl! Radiation knows no nationalities, one does not spare anyone! Go around the Energodar and Zaporizhzhya.”

By Friday, Ukrainian authorities said that the plant was now under Russian control.

After shells fell directly on the facility and set fire to one of the six reactors, plant spokesman Andriy Tuz said firefighters were not able to respond immediately as they were being shot at.

What are the risks?

It’s understood that the reactor that was hit was offline, but still contains highly radioactive nuclear fuel.

Only one reactor now remains online as the other four have been shut down.

Protected by thick concrete domes, it was always likely they could have withstood a blaze or being fired upon.

Despite this, the risk is increased by emergency services being unable to respond to any dangers.

A second risk is the pools where spent nuclear fuel rods are cooled. They are more vulnerable to shelling and have the potential to release radioactive material.

Najmedin Meshkati, who is an engineering professor at the University of Southern California, said the biggest risk is preserving Zaporizhzhia’s power supply.

Relying on diesel generators, which could run out of fuel, risks stopping the power to water circulation that cools spent fuel.

Shutting down the reactors would not be enough to avoid this risk, as University of Sydney Professor David Fletcher, who previously worked at UK Atomic Energy, explains.

“The real concern is not a catastrophic explosion as happened at Chernobyl but damage to the cooling system which is required even when the reactor is shut down,” he said.

"It was this type of damage that led to the Fukushima accident.”

What is the situation now?

Ukraine depends on nuclear power for around half the country’s electricity, with 15 reactors spread out over four stations.

IAEA Director Grossi has called for all involved to stop any actions which could put any of Ukraine’s power plants in danger.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has said “it is a question of security for the whole world” and urged western powers to close the skies over Ukraine’s nuclear plants.

Meanwhile, the Chernobyl plant which still leaks radiation to this day has been captured by Russian forces following clashes with Ukranian national guards.

Ukrainian officials have claimed that the staff at Chernobyl are being detained by Russian staff and have been left exhausted as they are working without rotation.

IAEA Director Grossi has called on Russia to let the Chernobyl workers do their job safely.

James Acton is the co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

He said it was vital for all military operations to end around all nuclear sites in Ukraine.

“Under normal circumstances, the likelihood of a reactor losing power and of the emergency diesel generators being damaged and of not being repaired adequately quickly is very, very small,” he said..

“But in a war, all of these different failures that would have to happen for a reactor to become damaged and meltdown — the likelihood of all of those happening becomes much more likely than it does in peacetime.”

Mitsuru Fukuda, professor at Nihon University in Tokyo and an expert on crisis management, said all countries should now rethink the risks of having nuclear plants which could become a target during the war.

How have international leaders responded?

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and said he feared “the worst is yet to come”.

Russian media reported that Mr Putin told the French President that his aims in Ukraine “will be fulfilled in any case.”

Mr Macron is reported to have responded: “Your country will pay dearly because it will end up as an isolated country, weakened and under sanctions for a very long time.”

United States President Joe Biden spoke with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

In a statement, he joined Zelensky in “urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allowing firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack on the nuclear site as “gravely concerning” and added to calls for Russian troops to cease attacks and allow emergency services access.