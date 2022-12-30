All you need to know about your £600 energy support payment: How you receive the money, how you redeem it and when it is coming

Suppliers will be providing vouchers automatically to all their customers.

The UK Government has released details of how households across Northern Ireland without direct debits will access their £600 energy support vouchers when they begin to be released by mid January.

The energy support payment includes a £400 payment as part of a wider UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.

Consumers in the rest of the UK have already begun to receive energy support payments amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The political impasse at Stormont was blamed for hampering efforts to get the money paid out in Northern Ireland.

When is the money coming?

The government are yet to give an exact date of when the £600 is coming, however over recent days some details have started to emerge and on Friday it has been confirmed those without a direct debit arrangement will begin to receive the voucher in a letter to redeem from mid-January.

It is likely therefore those with a direct debit arrangement with their supplier will be issued the payment into their bank account from the middle of next month onwards also.

How I get the money if I am on a direct debit with my supplier?

In a statement on Friday, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy confirmed those households with a direct debit arrangement with their energy supplier will receive the payment directly to their bank account and will not be provided with vouchers.

You don’t have to do anything and your supplier will do this automatically.

How will the money be issued to me if I am on a standard credit scheme or pre-payment meter?

Around 500,000 customers on standard credit and prepayment customers will receive a voucher from their supplier.

You will need to redeem this at a Post Office and take all relevant ID and documentation.

This can be redeemed at the Post Office, either by depositing it in a bank or credit union, or where needed as cash.

The easiest way people can redeem their voucher will be paying the money directly into their bank account by taking their bank card to the Post Office and requesting to deposit. For those without a bank or credit union account, going to the Post Office and redeeming for cash will be an option – but that will be subject to the branch having the cash available.

Do I need to apply for this voucher?

No application is necessary. Suppliers will be providing vouchers automatically to all their customers.

How long will vouchers be valid for?

Vouchers will be valid until March 31, 2023. They can be reissued if lost, but customers are urged to redeem them as soon as possible.

How will I receive this voucher to take to the Post Office?

Vouchers will come in the form of letters to households.

They will carry badges of the relevant electricity supplier and the UK Government, and will contain a barcode. Customers will not be asked to go online or to provide any details.

What do I need in the Post Office?

Voucher holders will need to take the voucher, the letter from their supplier issued with their voucher, proof of address and photo ID to the Post Office to redeem their voucher. Proof of address needs to be dated before 2 January 2023 to be valid.

The following photographic ID will be accepted:

Valid Passport

Valid UK or EU/EEA Photo Driving Licence

Armed Forces ID Card or Police Warrant Card

NI Electoral Identity Card

Translink SmartPass (Senior/60+/ War Disabled/Blind Person’s)

Asylum ID Card

Keypad customers need to bring their keypad app or top up card, in addition to the voucher, proof of address and photo ID.

What has the Northern Ireland Secretary of State said?

Speaking about the detail released from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “This is welcome news for many Northern Ireland households who do not pay for their electricity via direct debit and I hope provides further reassurance as we enter the new year.

“I appreciate the hard work from officials and NI stakeholders to overcome the difficulties presented by NI’s energy market, and the absence of the NI Executive, to ensure NI households receive this much needed support this winter.”

Nick Read, chief executive at the Post Office added: “Our 500 Post Offices across Northern Ireland are at the heart of their communities and Postmasters are preparing for the vital role they will play in getting people the £600 support they are entitled to from mid-January.

“It’s vital that anyone who doesn’t pay for their energy usage by direct debit, or have a prepaid meter, looks out for their voucher in the post. Before coming to the Post Office, make sure to bring your letter, the correct proof of address and photo identification as this will speed things up in branch.

“We know how difficult the rising cost of energy has been for many. In Great Britain, we are administering the Energy Bill Support Scheme on behalf of six energy providers and each week hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our branches to get cash support.

"Our ability to move cash around the whole country is a national infrastructure asset and we will be using our experience to deliver this payment to people in Northern Ireland.”