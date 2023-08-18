Alleged brothel keeper extradited to Northern Ireland from Romania

A man has been extradited from Romania to Northern Ireland to face charges of brothel keeping and offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Police said the 37-year-old was extradited as part of a PSNI Organised Crime Branch investigation on Thursday, August 3 and is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland.

A 28-year-old woman who is a co-accused in the same case was also extradited from Romania to Northern Ireland on the same date.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates our commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”