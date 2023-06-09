Alleged drug dealer charged after spate of rural Co Antrim burglaries

A man has been charged after the stop and search of a vehicle in the Derrylin area of Co Fermanagh on yesterday (Thursday).

The 34-year-old is charged with 17 counts of burglary (non-dwelling), five counts of criminal damage, three counts of theft, four counts of theft from a vehicle, two counts of theft of a vehicle and attempted burglary with intent to steal.

He is further charged with possession of class A, class B and class C controlled drugs with intent to supply.

The charges relate to an ongoing investigation into a number of rural burglaries in the Mid and East Antrim area and the search of a residential property in the Doagh area in March.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today (June 9).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.