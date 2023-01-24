Alleged Randalstown bomber’s legal team due to ask PPS to withdraw charge over 1990 blast

Lawyers for an alleged bomber are set to ask the PPS to withdraw the charge, a court heard today.

During a brief mention of the case against 53-year-old Eamon O’Boyle, defence solicitor Peter Corrigan said he intended to write to the prosecution to make submissions to “discontinue the case on an evidential basis”.

O’Boyle, from Derrybeg in Gweedore, Co Donegal, is charged with causing an explosion and with possessing PETN/RDX explosives with intent to endanger life on November 25, 1990.

Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, has previously heard that the charges relate to an explosion which caused severe damage to a garage on New Street in Randalstown.

When he first appeared earlier this month, the court heard how O’Boyle’s car was stopped at a checkpoint 40 minutes before the blast and that the man who was in the passenger seat subsequently pleaded guilty to possessing explosives and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A Detective Chief Inspector said that 15 minutes after the explosion, an Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) patrol recognised O’Boyle and his passenger changing clothes at the rear of a hotel in Toomebridge, adding that, while police sought to arrest the defendant the following day, on November 26, he wasn’t home.

The senior officer added that police believe he was “evading detection” and he revealed that O’Boyle was interviewed by gardai in January 1994 but made no comment at the time.

Traces of explosives had been found in the car belonging to the accused after it had been seized, but Mr Corrigan has suggested there may be inconsistencies in that strand of evidence, as well as the purported identification of his client.

In court today, the prosecution asked for the case to be adjourned for a month, as the investigation “is at a very early stage”, and with District Judge Nigel Broderick granting that application, Mr Corrigan said he would be writing to the PPS in the meantime to ask it to consider its position.