Alliance brands DUP’s Union flag removal allegations as ‘gutter politics and fake news’

An outgoing Alliance councillor has strongly denied comments which were attributed to him about making the removal of the Union flag a priority.

Chris McCaw has represented Alliance on Causeway, Coast and Glens Borough Council and narrowly missed out on being elected to the Assembly in May 2022. However, he will not be standing for election on May 18.

DUP candidate for the Causeway area, John McAuley, posted an allegation on Facebook as he urged the public to vote for unionist parties.

He said: "Alliance Party aim to remove the Union flag in Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

“During a discussion tonight about the upcoming Local Government Elections, one of the Alliance Councillors in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council made the following statement;

"We will return with at least four Councillors and possibly six on a good day, and if we hold the balance of power – the first thing to come down will be the Union flag.

“Yes that's correct, their priorities are not providing better services to the people of the Borough, their No one priority is to remove the Union Flag from Civic Buildings by yet again supporting the Nationalist Agenda.”

Mr McAuley added: “If this is not a wake up call to the people who have been hoodwinked into believing they are a neutral party then what will.... The [sic] are Simply a Yellow Shade of Green

“Make Your Vote Count on 18th May.”

In response, Mr McCaw said he “utterly denies” the comments attributed to him following a private conversation with unionist councillors on Tuesday night.

“At no stage did I or anyone else from Alliance state anything about removal of the Union flag being a priority,” he continued.

“I would challenge the Councillor accusing me to prove his allegation but I already know he can’t, as I didn’t say it and nor would I.

“It’s sad an election campaign has led to this clear and categorically untrue smear against myself and Alliance, by those who are worried about the progress the party has made and the voters backing our positive message.

“Debates and arguments about flags is not our priority. Alliance’s priority is about working hard for those who elect us and making their lives better.

“I’d ask others to bring the same approach, instead of making untrue statements on social media.”

Offering her support, Naomi Long said: “The gutter politics of smear and fake news isn't new, and it also isn't working.

“Despite the persistent lies and misrepresentation, the Alliance Party is growing. Most people see right through this nonsense, but for those in doubt, see Chris McCaw's statement.”

The DUP and Alliance were approached for further comment.