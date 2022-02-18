Alliance councillor Eoin Tennyson vows not to let abusive phone calls stop him from ‘championing equality’

Upper Bann candidate accused of being ‘sinful’ and ‘disgusting’.

An Alliance councillor in the running to become an Upper Bann MLA, has vowed not to let abusive phone calls stop him from “championing equality”.

Taking to social media, councillor Eoin Tennyson, who was first elected to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council in May 2019, revealed he had taken a phone call from a constituent who branded him “sinful” and “disgusting”.

He also claimed similar calls have taken place every time his name has been put forward for election.

“Just had a call from a lovely constituent advising that I’m ‘sinful’ and ‘disgusting’. This happens every time my name goes forward for election,” said Mr Tennyson.

“No slur will deter me from championing equality. I’m confident the next Assembly will have more out LGBTQ+ MLAs than ever before.”

His party colleague, councillor Peter Lavery, offered Mr Tennyson his support and urged him to continue trying to “deliver a better future for all”.

“Very sorry that this has happened to you Eoin,” said Mr Lavery.

“Don’t let it deter you from continuing your good work and delivering a better future for all.”

In a separate post, Mr Lavery revealed that he had also received a call, with this one focused on his party’s proposal to fly transgender flags from council’s buildings on International Day of Transgender Visibility on March 31.

“Just had the same guy call me saying we are ‘celebrating sin’ by seeking to fly the transgender flag from Council buildings,” said Mr Lavery.

“He was also being homophobic about same sex couples having families too.

“Everyone is welcome in our community.”