Alliance councillor: I won’t be deterred by Pride flag hate crime

Controlled explosions carried out as police investigate day of disruption in Portrush

Police at the scene of a road closure at Hopefield Avenue near where a suspicious object has been found. (Credit: Geoffrey Moffett/ECCAG)

A councillor whose home was targeted in a hoax security alert said he will not be deterred from his work.

Peter McCully, who was only elected to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council last month, was targeted in one of two incidents in Portrush.

Two hoax devices were left outside homes in the Hopefield Avenue area.

The objects, which were wrapped in Pride flags, were discovered following a call to police the previous day.

The Alliance Party condemned the incidents as “reckless violence”.

Mr McCully said it was a “shocking and very disruptive event” for his family and a second party colleague, who was also targeted.

The PSNI said a number of controlled explosions were carried out by ATO.

The alerts ended at approximately 4.30pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “The hoax devices have now been recovered and will be forensically examined. The placement of these devices has caused untold disruption to the lives of local people, many of whom have had to leave their homes while we made sure the area was safe for them.

“Those responsible care nothing for the impact they have on communities nor do they care about the fear and uncertainty their actions cause.

“Such attempts to intimidate and threaten are completely unacceptable.

"Detectives are now robustly investigating and would ask anyone with information, or anyone who may have captured footage in the area of Hopefield Avenue, to please get in touch”.

Cllr Peter McCully

Mr McCully told the BBC’s Talkback: “Portrush is a welcoming and inclusive place and to have this type of incident occurring on our doorstep is obviously tarnishing the reputation of the town."

Mr McCully said he did not want to speculate about the presence of a Pride flag with the hoax device.

However, he said a "toxic culture" had emerged around LGBT issues in recent weeks.

"I feel this is almost an escalation of that,” he added. “We have seen a number of incidents recently and it does have the impact of almost normalising these types of actions.

"It's clear that we are facing a rising tide in prejudice of LGBT people and we need to come out strongly and condemn that.”

Mr McCully said it represented an attack on democracy.

He added: "I have only recently been elected – I was elected back in the local government election a number of weeks ago.

"From talking to my local colleagues and also my wider party colleagues, the safety of candidates was very much a concern of people going forward, so it does have a chilling effect.

"I obviously have a mandate from the people of Causeway DEA (district electoral area) to be their representative and this type of action will not put me off, it will not deter me from speaking out on the matters that matter to them, and also representing Alliance values in Causeway DEA and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.”

It is understood the hoax device was left close to where prominent LGBT activist Mark Ashton lived in Portrush and comes a month ahead of the Causeway Pride event due to take place in the town on August 5.

Alliance said the hoax alerts were “appalling”.

"Alliance can confirm these security alerts involved a hoax device at the home of Councillor Peter McCully and another alert at the home of a former party councillor,” said a spokesperson.

"We utterly condemn those behind these appalling attacks and call on all other parties to do likewise. Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job.

"In addition, local residents have been left facing huge disruption due to their irresponsible actions of a few who represent nobody other than themselves.

"This has echoes of both the dark days of our troubled past and more recent times, when homes and offices of Alliance elected representatives were targeted for once again simply doing our job. The addition of a Pride flag adds an extra sinister edge.

"It is clear some are still not getting the message this reckless violence is not welcome in Northern Ireland. We urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact police with it immediately."

Scott Cuthbertson, Director of LGBTQIA+ advocacy group The Rainbow Project said: "We are deeply concerned to hear the reports of a security incident in Portrush last night where two suspicious objects were allegedly wrapped in a pride flag. Our thoughts are with all those caught up in this incident.

“We understand the alarm this incident will cause to LGBTQIA+ communities in Northern Ireland, and will be working to understand what has happened by liaising with the relevant authorities.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said he had spoken to Mr McCully following the incident.

"Those behind the targeting of Peter McCully do not represent people in Portrush. This attempted intimidation must be condemned,” he said.

"Earlier this morning, I visited the scene and sought to speak with Peter and assure him of my thoughts at this difficult time not only for him but those close to him.

"The scene remained sealed off so I relayed my support to police at the security cordon.

"There was never any place for this type of bully tactics in democratic politics and trust those behind this act will be brought to justice.”

East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said those responsible for the incident showed “total disregard for the community”.

"This is senseless behaviour that has served only to cause chaos for residents and demonstrates a total disregard for the community," she said.

“Those responsible for these incidents have absolutely nothing to offer our society, it needs to stop now. I understand the police are now treating this incident as a hate crime."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “I totally condemn this act of hate and bigotry. We need to root out this type of hatred from Portrush and everywhere.”

Belfast SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite said it was “deeply disappointed” to see LGBT+ representatives targeted.

"This is a despicable attack on the LGBT+ community and an elected representative,” he said.

"This must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and I send my full solidarity to Peter McCully and an Alliance colleague who was also targeted.”

He added: “These fascists need to realise that they are in a tiny minority and allow people to live in peace.”