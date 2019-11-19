Alliance councillor Kate Nicholl welcomes baby boy

Alliance Belfast councillor Kate Nicholl has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Fergal Sherry.

Ms Nicholl gave birth to Cian Luca Sherry on Sunday night.

"So grateful for all the love and support we’ve received, and for the angels at the Royal for their first rate care. My heart is completely full," the Alliance councillor wrote on Twitter.

The couple were inundated with well wishers congratulating them on the birth of their son.

Alliance Deputy Lord Mayor Peter McReynolds said the news was "amazing".

"Congratulations to you both and hope Cian and mum are doing well," he wrote.

SDLP councillors Seamas De Faoite and Donal Lyons offered their congratulations.

"Brilliant news Kate. Congratulations to you and Fergal. He’s a wee dote," Mr Lyons wrote.

Former Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Deidre Hargey offered her best wishes to the couple, "he's beautiful", she wrote.

"Congratulations to you both! All the very best Kate he's beautiful," Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn wrote.

Ms Nicholl was born in Zimbabwe and moved to Northern Ireland in 2000.

She currently represents the Balmoral area on Belfast City Council.