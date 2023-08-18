Alliance in ‘online bullying’ row sparked by tweet ‘threat’ to ex-SDLP councillor

Party rapped over social media post about ‘embarrassing little secret’

Alliance MLA Patrick Brown accuses former SDLP councillor Eugene Reid of sour grapes after losing his council seat back in May.

The late night tweet was deleted on Friday morning, within hours of being posted on Alliance's official account.

The Alliance Party has been accused of online bullying after it threatened to reveal a former SDLP councillor’s “embarrassing little secret” on its official social media account.

The tweet read: “Here @eugenereid — weird how you’re publicly slabbering about our reps and blocking us on social media. Want us to share your embarrassing little secret from the other week? Or do your colleagues in the SDLP already know?”

The Belfast Telegraph understands this refers to Eugene Reid’s bid to join Alliance earlier this month. His application was rejected.

The now-deleted post also included screenshots of him replying online to images of Alliance representatives, including John Hyland.

“Passion, enthusiasm and energy?!?” Wise up.” Mr Reid posted.

Mr Reid lost his seat on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in May when Mr Hyland, who had been co-opted last year, was elected.

However, a vacancy has arisen because Mr Hyland is stepping down and returning to his native Liverpool.

Another tweet from Mr Reid during a conversation with a friend said: “Elections here are not about who contributes, who is on the ground working!”

“Scouser and unknown got elected in my town. Scouser has gone home!”

In response to its social media activity, the Alliance Party said: “This was a light-hearted way of addressing continual derogatory trolling and baiting of our elected representatives by this individual, including yesterday.

“However, we appreciate humour doesn’t always translate on social media, hence the post being deleted.”

But Mr Reid said the post was “certainly not” humorous, and defended his own remarks.

“I genuinely had a conversation with a very good friend and community leader on Thursday evening,” he explained.

“I have worked with her, and continue to do so, to deliver change for some of the most vulnerable and forgotten communities in my town.

“She expressed concern and annoyance at elected representatives leaving their positions.”

Mr Reid said he had never “trolled” any politician.

“My record shows that I call out anyone whom I think is not delivering as per their position as a public servant,” he added.

“I am sure that the public can make up their own minds with respect to the tweet from the Alliance Party — ‘light-hearted’ it certainly was not.”

Alliance has been criticised by social media users for the tone of its post.

One person wrote: “This is bizarre, a registered Irish political party, which already has a reputation for being nasty, publicly blackmailing a private citizen?”

Another speculated “Alliance Twitter is on the lash”, and accused the party of “showing their classy side again”.

A third poster said: “A horrendous tweet for a political party. The irony of the Alliance Party criticising someone for slabbering then blocking people — their party leader is famous for it.”

Alliance MLA Patrick Brown doubled down on the sentiment by sharing the tweet before the party backtracked.

“SDLP really need to wise up, nasty comment from a party that only understands negative politics,” he wrote.

In a further post, Mr Brown suggested Mr Reid “should find a new career in winemaking with all those sour grapes”.

He later removed the post, saying he “was made aware Eugene is no longer a member of the SDLP, so felt it only fair to delete”.

“Doesn’t take away from the nasty spitefulness of his comments though,” he added.

Mr Reid did not respond to questions about his attempt to join Alliance.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “This post appears to be a clear attempt to bully or intimidate a member of another party with a threat to expose an ‘embarrassing little secret’.

“Online bullying is a problem which has impacted representatives from every party, including Alliance. In most cases such posts are from anonymous trolls rather than from an official party account.”

The SDLP refused to confirm Mr Reid’s status within the party.

It added: “If the Alliance Party believe that engaging in unprofessional and nasty social media activity of this nature is the best use of their platform, then that’s a matter for them to address.”