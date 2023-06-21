Alliance man astounded unionist councillors voted to adjourn bonfire meeting until September

An Alliance councillor has said it is “unbelievable” that unionist representatives voted to defer a special meeting on bonfires until September – long after the Eleventh Night celebrations in July – when it will be too late to take any action.

The special meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had been called in order to adopt legal advice on the construction of bonfires on the local authority’s land.

The decision could now put the council in “legal jeopardy”, according to Alliance councillor Aaron Skinner.

Wednesday's special meeting, called by Alliance Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, was adjourned until September – after the marching season – following a proposal from the TUV, seconded by the UUP and backed by other unionists.

It was a move Mr Skinner said defeated the entire purpose of the meeting.

“Alliance supports safe and respectful expressions of culture. However, what we're seeing in some areas of Mid and East Antrim, particularly on council land, is not that and goes against legal recommendations previously recommended to councillors,” Mr Skinner said.

“As a group, we have a duty to ensure the safety of all residents. That’s why the special meeting was called tonight. We have already seen tragedy strike locally last year, with the sad death of John Steele at a bonfire site. The absolute last thing anyone wants to see is a repeat of that heart-breaking event.

“It is unbelievable unionist councillors have now voted to adjourn this special meeting until September, when bonfire season is over. That defeats the entire purpose of this meeting.”

He added: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council desperately needs a strategy to deal with those who wish to build bonfires on its land due to issues around public safety.

"Failure to do so is exposing the council and individual councillors to potential legal jeopardy, while putting members of the public’s lives at risk.

“In addition, it is vital all ratepayers across the council area are able to use council facilities throughout the year.

“Having property and land – maintained by rates – damaged and rendered unusable due to the presence of bonfires, while also putting people at risk of injury or harm, is not acceptable.

“We do not want to see bonfires removed entirely but they must be safe and respectful. We welcome some local bonfires committing to being on the council’s bonfire scheme and some have opted to reduce the scale of fires or opt for beacons, and we want to build on that.

“It is vital the legal recommendations presented to council are adopted, so going forward we will be able to engage with local communities about a safe way forward which enables the celebration of culture in a way which doesn’t put anyone at risk.”

It comes after bonfire management was omitted from the agenda at this month’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council – after being deferred since January.

The council has been criticised for its apparent lack of action following the death of Larne man John Steele, who fell from the Antiville bonfire in the town last July.

It was given legal advice that councillors could be held personally liable if they have consciously chosen to allow dangerous activity to continue.

There are at least 35 bonfire sites in the borough — which includes Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus — and 19 of those are on council land.

A bonfire in Craigyhill, Larne, reached over 200ft high last year, an unofficial world record, and could exceed that this year.

The issue had been listed in April for discussion in confidence when councillors were reminded that the matter had been deferred at a number of recent meetings previously.

It was then deferred until June’s full council meeting, which was held last Monday.

Bonfires had already been listed on the council agenda in February and March for discussion behind closed doors under ‘legal and confidential matters’, with a report to follow after it was put back in January.

A spokesperson for the council previously said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council works closely with relevant statutory partners and the community in relation to bonfires throughout the area.

“Council has developed a Cultural Celebrations Working Group with the aim of strengthening partnerships between local community leaders and statutory partners to encourage safe and responsible cultural celebrations.”

The TUV, DUP and UUP were contacted for comment.