Alliance MLA accuses PSNI of ‘rolling back the clock’ on LGBT relations following Pride u-turn

A TUV councillor has said the PSNI “is lying in a mess of its own making” as an Alliance MLA accused the force of “rolling back the clock” on LGBT relations in Northern Ireland.

It comes after the PSNI confirmed members who wish to attend this year's Pride march in Belfast will not be allowed to do so in uniform as they have done since 2017.

Belfast City Council representative Ron McDowell told The Nolan Show the PSNI’s is bound by Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act to promote good relations between different groups within society.

“What we have at the Pride parade is a barrier set up between protesters and counter-protesters,” he said.

"The parade is marked sensitive by the Parade’s Commission and that’s now going to have to be policed by the PSNI.

"But the irony is that the PSNI for the past six or seven years has been taking part in the parade.

"How can that be seen as impartiality?"

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has acknowledged the move will “come as a disappointment to some."

The PSNI's LGBT+ staff support network said it was "bitterly disappointed" by the change.

But Mr McDowell said the PSNI has made the right decision when asked what kind of message the u-turn signals to the public.

"This message says that the PSNI don’t belong to any one section of the community,” he added.

“The fact that the LGBT+ community has been enjoying special treatment from the PSNI for the last number of years has been a bone of contention.

“Where does it stop?

"Do you have the Orange Order turning out and saying they want cars and officers in the parade?”

Mr McDowell said the PSNI is obligated to show equal respect to all individuals and their traditions and beliefs as he pointed out that 500,000 people participated in or watched Twelfth of July demonstrations.

PSNI land rover ahead of previous Pride parade in Belfast.

"Pro ratio the Twelfth of July should have 12 bright orange painted cars and 250 officers parading with colourettes,” he said.

"Maybe we could even have a PSNI band.”

However, Mr McDowell branded his own suggestion as “absurd” as he stressed no one is calling for such a move.

"We want an impartial police force,” he added.

The elected representative defended the PSNI’s participation in Remembrance Day events arguing that Irish government officials attend along with politicians from all sides of the community.

Mr McDowell said remembrance services are not political in nature, but reflective adding: “Pride is absolutely different”.

"It’s a protest – it’s a politically motivated event and it’s their to change society according to their own whims and aspirations.”

However Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson dismissed the councillor’s remarks as “total and utter nonsense” and branded the PSNI decision as “disgraceful”.

"I think what the PSNI have done with this single decision is roll back the clock on years of hard work both by the PSNI and members of the community to build relationships and trust in the police and confidence in the police,” he added.

Mr Tennyson said that the police was not and easy place to be for LGBT+ people in the late 90s and early 2000s as he called on the chief constable to reconsider the “damaging” decision.

"What you are saying to those officers is yes, you go to Pride, yes – you may be a LGBT member of the community going to Pride to celebrate your identity and who you are – but you must not identify yourself as a police officer,” he added.

"You are effectively saying you should go back into the closet.

"That is hugely damaging and destructive.”

The Assembly member said he has personally been left upset by the PSNI’s decision.

“For the first time in my life it feels as though we are going backwards,” Mr Tennyson continued.

"I think the PSNI owe an explanation to the community as to why they have taken this decision and I would urge the chief constable to revisit it.”

Mr Tennyson conceded that the Pride parade is a protest march, but insisted it is not political.

It prompted Mr McDowell to draw attention to the theme of this year’s event which is Stand By Your Trans and to the fact that Ulster Rugby has been banned from this year’s parade.

"Unfortunately it is a politically motivated event… if it is an open parade that welcomes everybody then why were Ulster Rugby banned?” he said.

"Of course it is because there are political ideals associated with that.”

The Belfast Telegraph asked the PSNI to clarify what has changed this year, compared to previous years, which has led to the changes announced.

A spokesperson said they will not be making any further comment.