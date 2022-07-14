Alliance MLA calls for regulation of Eleventh Night bonfires after effigy displays in Co Antrim

The effigy of Naomi Long on the Glenfield bonfire

An Alliance Party MLA has called for regulations to be introduced for Eleventh Night bonfires after images of politician effigies were displayed at one Co Antrim pyre.

Strangford MLA Kellie Armstrong said the images of the objects which emerged, including her party leader Naomi Long and Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, were “devastating” and “horrific”.

The PSNI confirmed they are investigating after the effigies were hung from the Glenfield bonfire in Carrickfergus.

The incident has also led to widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemning the display and the Northern Ireland Office saying it was “unacceptable”.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms Armstrong claimed many in the unionist community have told her they would welcome the regulation of bonfires.

“I have always felt there should be regulations around bonfires,” she said.

“To see a friend, our party leader and others, hanging from gallows, while there are pictures of children standing beside it... it is devastating, it is horrific and it is something that should not happen.

“I have had calls from many people in the unionist community who are disgusted by those images and who say that is not their culture.

“It is time we had regulations and I think a lot of people who celebrate on the Eleventh Night would welcome that, because there have been very successful bonfires and celebrations across Northern Ireland that don’t have this type of imagery.

“It can only lead to one thing and that is more regulation to ensure people are safe and those celebrations are respectful of all.”

Last December, a report into flags and culture in Northern Ireland made 44 recommendations including changing legislation around the flying of flags from lampposts and recommendations around bonfires.

The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) was finally published after many delays.

The report recommended changes to the law which would allow the pyres to take place “in a safe way”.

Ms Armstrong added: “We already have a report produced by the FICT.

“The recommendations of that go in some way to outlining what we could do. Not stopping bonfires, but to have them more respectful to everyone who is not of that cultural tradition.”