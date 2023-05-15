Alliance MLA Nicholl hits out after election postal vote application denied

An Alliance Party MLA has hit out after it emerged she will be unable to vote in the local government elections later this week, despite having her application for a postal vote initially accepted.

Kate Nicholl said she registered for a postal vote due to being out of the country on polling day and her application was at first accepted by the Electoral Office.

However, she has since been informed that her application has been denied, because of the absence of a digital registration number, which can be obtained via the Electoral Office.

Ms Nicholl said many constituents have also found themselves in the same situation.

“I hand-delivered my correctly filled-in forms for a postal vote to the Electoral Office, where they were checked and accepted,” she said.

“I was therefore surprised to subsequently receive a letter from the Electoral Office to state we were not approved, with the reason given being a lack of a digital registration number.

“It was never made clear on the form that that was necessary and when I spoke to a member of staff there, I was informed the number could have been emailed to me but it was now too late.

“I have now been left without the ability to vote this week and I am aware of many constituents who are in the same situation. It has come up on the doors many times during canvassing.

“Clearly the Electoral Office has questions to answer: if they can email people the number with ease, why is it needed? And why are people not provided [with] it being left disenfranchised?

“Given my application was submitted ahead of the deadline and accepted at the office, it is disgraceful my vote will now be denied.

“I have written to the Electoral Office to request people who have fallen foul of this situation be facilitated, as their votes are otherwise valid.”

The Electoral Office has been contacted for comment.