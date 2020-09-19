Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw apologises over 'Mr T photographs'

An Alliance MLA has apologised after photographs of her dressed up as 80s TV character Mr T at a fancy dress party were circulated online.

The party's health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said the photos were taken a decade ago and she is "deeply embarrassed" by them.

Mr T is a black actor famed for his role as B.A Baracus in the hit 1980s TV show The A-Team.

Posting on Twitter, Ms Bradshaw said: "It has come to my attention that there are photos of me on social media from a decade ago dressed as Mr T. For some time I have been deeply embarrassed I ever thought such an inappropriate costume was a good idea and I apologise for any offence caused.

"It was a serious lapse of judgement. It did not reflect my views then and does not reflect them now.

"I am proud to stand on my record of tackling the very real issues of racial discrimination and prejudice faced by minority ethnic communities here and abroad every day.

"I will not be diverted from continuing to take concrete action to support minority communities, assist refugees and oppose racial injustice in all its forms."