Alliance MLA slams UVF flag erected outside Co Down chapel

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong has said she was “disgusted” to see a UVF flag erected outside a chapel in Kircubbin.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, the MLA for Strangford said: “Disgusted to see a UVF flag erected on a telegraph pole at St Mary Star of the Sea, Inishargy, Kircubbin.

“The UVF is an illegal, proscribed organisation. Whoever erected this flag at a Catholic chapel highlights just how disrespectful & despicable these sectarian criminals are.”

It comes after graffiti that read “kill all Taigs” and “no Fenians welcome” appeared outside a bookmakers in Derry’s Tullyally area on Monday.

The PSNI said it was treating the incident as a “hate crime.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “Derry is a vibrant, diverse and welcoming city and those who painted this disgusting sectarian graffiti do not reflect the opinions of the good people of Tullyally who just want to live in peace with their neighbours.

“Those responsible need to wise up and move with the times.”

SDLP Councillor for the Waterside area, Sean Mooney, said to describe this as “reprehensible” is “putting it mildly”.

He continued: “I understand that this has been taken down but it should never have gone up in the first place.