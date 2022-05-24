Alliance MP: Proposed Troubles legacy legislation is ‘flawed and unworkable’

The Government’s proposed legacy legislation is “flawed and unworkable”, Alliance MP Stephen Farry has said.

MPs will for the first time on Tuesday debate a government bill which was laid before parliament last week and addresses the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

It proposes replacing police investigations and court cases with an information recovery body which would offer immunity to those who co-operate with reports for victims' families.

It’s a change to a blanket amnesty approach initially proposed last year.

At the same time, some victims' groups will stage protests in Belfast and Londonderry while a letter will also be delivered to Downing Street, opposing the legislation.

All five main political parties in Northern Ireland have criticised the legislation, as have the Irish government and victims' organisations.

However, it has got the backing of military veterans and their supporters.

Deputy leader of the Alliance party Mr Farry said the legislation is “at odds with the rule of law, justice and reconciliation”.

He added that the “only way forward” is to return to the Stormont House Agreement as it has “never been given a chance”.

Mr Farry said that the legislation “cannot be adequately fixed through Parliamentary scrutiny and amendment” and “does not uphold the rule of law and is not capable of delivering justice and reconciliation.”

“The Government’s approach on legacy has been irresponsible and disingenuous,” he added.

“It has disregarded the Stormont House Agreement, which was supported by both Governments and most political parties and has the confidence of many victims’ groups and other stakeholders.”

The Alliance MP has stated that the legislation is in breach of the New Decade New Approach agreement.

“It is framed around a flawed narrative of vexatious investigations against veterans that does stand up to scrutiny,” he said.

“This legislation is being imposed upon the people of Northern Ireland in general and upon victims specifically.

“At its heart is a de facto amnesty for perpetrators. The proposed processes do not have the independence or rigour to be compatible with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights,” he added.

“The only viable way forward is to return to the Stormont House Agreement. It has never been given a chance. Engagement between the two Governments and local parties, alongside other core stakeholders, should be able to agree the necessary tweaks to allow it to be legislated for and then implemented.”