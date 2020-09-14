Alliance: NIO should help pay for £500k Hydebank dissident wing

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) should help foot the bill for a new dissident wing at Hydebank Women's Prison, an Alliance Party MLA has said.

Chris Lyttle was speaking after it emerged that a unit for three female dissidents cost taxpayers almost £500,000 because they refuse to associate with other inmates, claiming to be political prisoners.

The hefty price tag has been branded "obscene" by the Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie.

Mr Lyttle said the huge spend should be shared with the NIO.

"The decision to place prisoners in separation is a matter for the Secretary of State and once made, the Prison Service have to put the necessary arrangements in place," he said.

"The costs are significant and, given the process of separation of prisoners is a matter for the Secretary of State, the Northern Ireland Office should assist with those costs until we reach a point where separation can be ended completely."

The controversial Fern 4 complex was purposely built to cater for Christine Connor, who was jailed for 20 years last month for trying to kill police officers.

It is also now home to Amanda McCabe, known as Mandy Duffy, and Sharon Jordan, both of whom are facing charges of directing the New IRA's terror campaign.

Mr Beattie said: "To spend £482,000 on jail accommodation for one convicted terrorist and two females charged with terrorist offences is obscene."

A Prison Service spokesman confirmed that it cost £482,000 to overhaul the Fern 4 complex.

The NIO has been approached by the Belfast Telegraph for comment.