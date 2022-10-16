Alliance Party councillor requires hospital treatment following Belfast attack

An Alliance Party councillor has been inundated with support after he was attacked in Belfast on Friday night and required hospital treatment.

Balmoral councillor Micky Murray posted about the incident on Saturday afternoon, confirming he had required “a couple of stitches”.

“Thanks for all the messages,” he tweeted.

“I’m doing okay and feeling very loved. Huge thanks to all the staff at the Mater Hospital who took really good care of me and supplied me with tea.”

A friend of Mr Murray also shared an image of the councillor in hospital, with the image showing the facial injuries he had sustained.

Other politicians from across the political spectrum condemned the incident and Mr Murray’s party leader Naomi Long branded it “utterly sickening”.

“Hope you're okay, @micky_murray. Sending you lots of love,” she tweeted.

“Utterly sickening that these kind of attacks are still happening.”

South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw said the party would rally around the councillor.

"I'm absolutely disgusted to hear of this heinous attack on my good friend and colleague Micky,” she said.

"Micky is someone who has always championed and campaigned for rights and equality for the LGBT+ community in Northern Ireland, so to have been assaulted simply because of who he is is unacceptable.

"The wider Alliance Party will be supporting Micky in the coming weeks and months and will continue to work alongside him in assuring no one else is subjected to this kind of hate."

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood added: “Micky I am thinking of you. This is utterly repugnant and makes me so angry. Absolutely disgusting. Sending hugs & love.”

Others also offered their support, including Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew who said it was “horrendous”.

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery,” she added.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole wrote: “I just saw this. Take care Micky, but like others completely disgusted and infuriated this happened in 2022. Solidarity.”