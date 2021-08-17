Alliance Party MLA slams Executive for ‘silence’ on welcoming Afghanistan refugees

A Stormont MLA has described it as “shameful” that the First and deputy First Ministers have not yet formally said refugees from Afghanistan will be welcomed in Northern Ireland.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong slammed the Executive ministers in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon in which she said she was “really disappointed” no statement had been released announcing support for welcoming refugees here.

Ms Armstrong’s colleague Stephen Farry added: “Scotland and Wales are both strongly indicating their willingness to contribute to resettling Afghan refugees.

“NI parties individually are saying the right things. But there has been nothing formally from @niexecutive @CommunitiesNI.”

Thousands of people have already fled the war-torn country after the Taliban seized control almost 20 years after they were formally removed from power.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland is willing to welcome refugees fleeing Afghanistan, while Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has also expressed support for Wales to be a “nation of sanctuary”.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would be implementing a new resettlement scheme for helping refugees from the country.

MPs are to debate the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday in the House of Commons.

In a social media post, Ms Armstrong wrote: “Really disappointed no statement has been released by @paulgivan or @moneillsf as our First Minister and Deputy First Ministers of NI.

“Scotland and Wales FMs have said they are willing to welcome #refugees. Where is NI? I've asked for update - nothing.

“The silence is shameful.”

Posting on her individual Facebook account, Michelle O’Neill said Sinn Fein would support a scheme in Northern Ireland to help Afghan refugees.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie – himself an Army veteran who won the Military Cross for his service in Afghanistan – said Northern Ireland should provide a safe home for Afghans who helped allied forces.

"A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan. There are five million displaced people within the country," the MLA said.

"For those that remain we must come together to support them and for those who leave we must work to provide them with a safe home.

"Men, women and young boys and girls are fleeing the country in their thousands, including those who worked with us and those who worked for us.

"It is important that Northern Ireland comes together along with the rest of the international community to support these people.

"If they need a home, it is important that we in Northern Ireland open our doors to give them a home.

"In our time of need they supported us, and in their time of need we must support them.

"The Northern Ireland Executive should play its part, working with the United Kingdom Government, to provide a safe haven in our own land for those people who face imminent threat from the human rights abuses of the Taliban.

"As Parliament sits to debate the failure of the western world to live up to its promises to the freedom-loving people of Afghanistan, we as a country, including our own Executive, must do everything possible to help our Afghan allies escape and establish new lives for their families in the United Kingdom."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Northern Ireland has a duty to consider offering sanctuary to some refugees from Afghanistan.

He told the BBC he feared there would be "terrible consequences from the Taliban" for people who "very courageously worked alongside our military".

In a statement a spokesperson for the Executive Office said: “Like many others we have been alarmed by the harrowing scenes in Afghanistan, and recognise the needs of Afghan refugees, very much wanting to assist in providing a safe place.

"It is critical we ensure a co-ordinated, cross-departmental response to meet the needs of those who may arrive. Work is ongoing to identify how we might support arrivals, drawing on our experience from the resettlement of Syrian refugees here.”