Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry reveals he has undergone ‘minor operation’ as he praises hospital staff

The Alliance Party’s North Down MP Stephen Farry has revealed he was in hospital for a “minor operation” and praised the staff at Lagan Valley Hospital.

Mr Farry revealed the news on social media and praised the “care and professionalism of the nurses, doctors and other staff” in the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

In a tweet he wrote: “I was in Lagan Valley Hospital today for a minor operation.

"Full praise for the care and professionalism of the nurses, doctors and other staff @setrust @RCN_NI @UNISONNI @TheBMA. Transformation and better resourcing essential for our health service.”

Party colleague Stewart Dickson replied: “Get well soon Stephen.”

Mr Farry was elected in North Down in 2019 finishing more than 3,000 votes ahead of Alex Easton in the General Election.