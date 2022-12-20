Alliance’s Kate Nicholl: ‘The Sun should apologise for printing Jeremy Clarkson’s misogynistic comments about Meghan Markle’

Alliance Party MLA Kate Nicholl believes The Sun “should apologise” for printing a column piece by Jeremy Clarkson in which he said he dreamed of Meghan Markle being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed.

His comments are a reference to the fantasy Game of Thrones series, which includes a scene where the character Cersei Lannister is humiliated and spat at, and dragged naked through the fictional King’s Landing while angry bystanders throw things at her.

The former Top Gear presenter added in his article that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms Nicholl said: “I don’t think there’s any debate around it. They’re [his comments] outrageous and what he said is not satire.

"He compared Meghan Markle to Rose West [an English serial killer who collaborated with her husband, Fred West, in the torture and murder of at least nine young women] and using that misogynistic kind of language; he’s a repeat offender of this.

"I think we normalise it, in even debating whether it’s acceptable or not gives other people coverage. I find it very disturbing and I think it was pathetic.

"I think that they [The Sun] should apologise for printing it in the first place and they should really look at having someone like him, who is a very influential figure, having this mainstream column, which is printing messages of hate towards women,” she continued.

“The Game of Thrones reference is not relevant. Not everyone watches Game of Thrones, not everyone knows and that isn’t obvious. I think The Sun really needs to take action on this. It gives some insight into how he thinks and I think it’s problematic.”

Mr Clarkson has since said he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with his comments following widespread backlash.

The 62-year-old said he would “be more careful in future” after the piece attracted criticism from more high-profile figures and even his own daughter Emily, who said in an online post that she is “against everything that my dad wrote”.

“My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media,” she said, in a statement shared on her Instagram story.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

The Sun has been contacted for further response.

Ipso said the piece, which was removed from The Sun’s website on Monday at Clarkson’s request, had received more than 17,500 complaints as of 9am on Tuesday – rising to 20,800 by 5pm.

The reaction surpassed the total number of complaints the media regulator received in 2021 – 14,355, making it the regulator’s most complained-about article ever.