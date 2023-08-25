Alliance’s Peter McReynolds puts on his running shoes again for MS Society

Alliance MLA Peter McReynolds is not letting the lack of decision-making at Stormont stop him — as he is doing the next best thing he can think of to raise the profile of multiple sclerosis (MS).

The East Belfast representative was diagnosed with MS a decade ago, and next month he is running the Great North Run in Newcastle upon Tyne to highlight the condition and mark his first decade living with it.

He said: “A former board member of the MS Society, of which I was on the board of as well, sent me a message to say ‘it’s a very strange anniversary to celebrate, but more power to you’!”

MS is a chronic and incurable condition that causes a sufferer’s immune system to attack the nerves in their brain.

Peter was first diagnosed in 2013, at the age of 26, when what he assumed might be blurred vision caused by a hangover, turned out to be something more serious.

“Speaking to the neurologists then, they were able to look back through all my neurology notes and there was a period back when I was 18 when I had a really bad bout of vertigo and doctors assumed I had been spiked,” he explained.

“You can’t just look at the person and go, ‘you’ve got MS’ — you’ve got to piece everything together and there’s so much uncertainty. Between 18 and 26 I didn’t have any relapses, but once I hit that age and doctors looked at my medical history, lumbar punctures and brain scans, they deduced I had MS.”

Peter hopes that by participating in the Great North Run — which is the largest half marathon in the world and sees 100,000 people take part annually — he will help shine a light on concerns that people living with MS go through every day.

“I remember, as a councillor in 2017, bringing a motion to Belfast City Council about the 20-metre rule. It was something that the MS Society was working really hard on at the time.”

The 20-metre rule means that if a disabled person can walk more than just 20 metres, even using aids such as sticks, they will no longer qualify for the highest rate of the PIP mobility component benefit.

“That was utterly degrading for those people and quite an emotional period for me, because I was getting contacted by people constantly, highlighting to me what they had been put through during the assessment period.”

Peter noted that similar assessments are still going on, which is something that shocks and saddens him on a daily basis.

“Knowing that this is still an issue, and because I’m an MLA now, but am unable to advance that through the different avenues such as the Department of Health, it’s very frustrating,” he explained.

“For people living with MS they’re not able to fully engage with the political forum to address those wrongs. That’s why for me, it was important to feel that I’m doing something to support the MS Society in some way.”

Peter will take part in The Great North Run on September 10, with all the funds he raises going to the MS Society charity. Visit Peter’s page on justgiving.com