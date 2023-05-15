Alliance’s Sorcha Eastwood ‘taking step back’ from campaign during husband’s illness

Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood has been inundated with support online after revealing her husband received “some bad health news”.

In a social media post, Ms Eastwood said: “Folks, thank you so much for the messages and emails asking after me and wanting to check in.”

The Lagan Valley MLA went on to explain her husband had received some news about his health.

“It has taken us some time to try and get our heads around this and things have moved very fast.

"We are still processing and things are still very raw. We are in shock, scared, but hopeful, and we are so appreciative of all your thoughts and prayers.”

Read more Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl hits out after election postal vote application denied

She said that as a result of the news, she would be taking a step back in campaigning efforts for the council elections on May 18.

"Every election campaign I am always up front and centre, knocking as many doors as possible and doing my normal day to day thing of calling in at every event at every hole in the hedge in Lagan Valley, but for a while I will have to take things at a different speed as I care for my husband and prioritise family,” she added.

“As ever, my office has been open throughout and my fantastic team are keeping the show on the road and dealing with all your queries.

“I am hoping to out and about this week with our new normal.”

She said that her office remained open, with her staff taking over while she focused on her husband and family.

Lastly, she paid thanks to the healthcare staff who are supporting her husband and family.

"Lastly, I would like to thank the SEHSCT and the entire HSC team who couldn't have been quicker and more supportive as we start to move through this journey- they are incredible people who are worth their weight in gold.”

Ms Eastwood’s post online received hundreds of likes and was shared by other politicians who offered their own well-wishes to her family.