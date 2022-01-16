Alliance’s Stephen Farry slams ‘poor judgement call’ from former party leader Lord Alderdice in double jobbing row

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry has accused the party’s former leader John Alderdice of having made a “poor judgement call”, around the row over double jobbing.

It comes after the Lib Dem peer initially tabled an amendment back in December to the Northern Ireland Bill going through the House of Lords, which could see MPs able to double job as MLAs at Stormont.

Mr Farry told the BBC’s Sunday Politics show that the idea is “interfering in the democratic process” with the change “so close to an election campaign”.

He described being “ripping mad” about the potential change and said it is a “perversion of the democratic process”.

At the time of the amendment, Lord Alderdice was supported by other peers, including Lord Trimble, Lord Dodds and Baroness Margaret Ritchie, the former SDLP leader who also expressed support for the idea.

Mr Farry said his former party leader is “does not represent the Alliance Party” and accused those in the House of Lords who supported the proposal as being “out of touch with public opinion”.

“John Alderdice does not speak for the Alliance Party. He was the Alliance leader going back to the 1990s, so we are talking over twenty years ago,” he told the BBC.

“There is clear yellow water between us and him in that regard. We think he has made a poor judgement call in terms of floating what was a probing amendment at the committee stage of this bill in the House of Lords.

“Frankly they are all out of touch with public opinion here in Northern Ireland which is very much against this move.

Lord Alderdice. Credit: Colm O'Reilly

“There has not been any proper consultation with the Northern Ireland parties on this particular development, bar a nod from a few members of the House of Lords who do not represent mainstream views of their political parties.”

The government plans have been heavily criticised by four of the five main parties in Northern Ireland, who say the move could potentially benefit the DUP if it eventually becomes law.

Under the plan, MPs elected to the Assembly in May can keep their Westminster seats. The arrangement will remain in place until the next Westminster election, due by December 2024 at the latest.

The current law banning politicians from double-jobbing as MLAs and MPs came into effect in 2016.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill labelled it on Saturday a "disgraceful interference in the upcoming Assembly election".

Details of the plan emerged in a letter from the government peer Lord Caine to fellow lords on Friday, and were revealed by the BBC.

Lord Caine, the under secretary of state for Northern Ireland, said it was aimed at providing stability as local parties reconfigure their representation.

The return of dual mandates until the next general election would bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK. For example, the current Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross sits as both an MP and a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP).

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Mike Nesbitt said the proposal was “scandalous” and “reeks of corruption”, as he suggested it was done to “help out one party, the DUP”.

Mr Nesbitt also said the plan would "bring a blush to Vladimir Putin".

“I am nearly speechless about this. It goes totally against the spirit of what we try to do in this big building behind me, which is to share power and work in partnership,” he said.

“Yet this Government is going out of its way to prop up and support one party.

“Why did we stop it six years ago, why are we bringing it back now and why are we making it time limited?

“I think the answer is obvious, it is to help out one party, the DUP. There are five parties in government and the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement says you are fair to all five, this is not fair to all five.”

An NIO spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, the government tabled an amendment to the NI (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill.

"This followed a proposal by Lib Dem peer and former leader of the Alliance Party in Northern Ireland, Lord Alderdice during Committee Stage in the House of Lords, which could have allowed dual mandates to have been allowed indefinitely. This was not opposed by his front bench.

"The government's proposal is for any dual mandates to be strictly time limited to the subsequent Westminster election. It will enable the smoother transition between legislatures should an MP wish to take a seat in the NI Assembly, and therefore supports the objectives of the bill in promoting greater stability.

"It will be subject to the usual parliamentary scrutiny as the Bill progresses."

The DUP and Liberal Democrats have been contacted for a response to this story.