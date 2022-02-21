Allister blasts ‘non-statement’ after EU-UK meeting to discuss NI Protocol

TUV leader Jim Allister has criticised a “non-statement” over NI Protocol negotiations between the UK Government and EU which included a commitment to engage with the now-defunct NI Executive.

On Monday, the European Union and the United Kingdom held their ninth meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee in Brussels, and updated each other on the state of play in accordance with Article 164 of the Withdrawal Agreement.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said the latest negotiations on an impasse over trading rules for Northern Ireland had brought "neither a breakthrough nor a breakdown".

It comes amid continued discontent for those opposed to the protocol in Northern Ireland as DUP MP Sammy Wilson accused some within loyalism of trying to manufacture disunity after he was booed at a anti-protocol rally on Friday night.

He also accused TUV leader Jim Allister of “whipping up an anti-DUP sentiment” - prompting the TUV leader to hit back at what he branded “unwarranted personal attacks”.

Commenting on Monday after what he described as a “non-statement” from the Joint Committee, Mr Allister reiterated his view that “the protocol must go”.

Mr Allister said: “It is now abundant clear that the EU has no intention of relinquishing its ill-gotten sovereignty over Northern Ireland and that the British Government is being strung along while all the time the Protocol beds in further.

“This is Brussels strategy which HMG needs to stop playing along with, he said.

“Tinkering is of no interest to anyone unalterably opposed to the iniquitous Protocol, because such does not address the fundamental, namely, that we have been colonised into the EU, subject to their foreign laws and court, with GB treated in terms of our economy and trade as a ‘third country’.

“Such can never be made acceptable to anyone with the least unionist convictions."

The North Antrim MLA added: “Ironically the statement talks about engagement with the Northern Ireland Executive – an Executive which cannot meet because of the resignation of the First Minister because of the Protocol!

“Whereas action under Art 16 has long been justified, no one should be conned into thinking it provides a longterm solution. It merely pauses selected aspects which are then subjected to up to another two years of ‘negotiations’.

“The Protocol must go, no ifs, no buts.”

A joint statement released by the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss MP and Sefcovic explained that the meeting focused on citizens’ rights and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They said guaranteeing the rights of UK nationals resident in the EU and of EU citizens resident in the UK has always been a top priority for both sides.

The implementation of the citizens’ rights Part of the Withdrawal Agreement is therefore of particular importance. While most aspects of the citizens’ rights Part are being implemented satisfactorily, both sides raised issues requiring further attention.

In relation to the Protocol, Vice-President Sefcovic and Foreign Secretary Truss underlined that the UK and EU share an overriding commitment to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all its dimensions.

A statement said they took stock of the intensified and constructive talks that have taken place between them over the last months.

They underlined the ongoing determination of both parties to ensure that the outstanding issues in the context of the Protocol are addressed, and durable solutions found for the benefit of citizens, businesses and stability in Northern Ireland.

In addition, Mr Sefcovic and Ms Truss reiterated the importance of further engagement, including with the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive, and wider Northern Ireland civic society and business.

They both noted that the joint bodies established by the Withdrawal Agreement should meet regularly, and agreed to discuss any point raised by the EU or the UK that is of relevance to the Withdrawal Agreement in general.