Almost 1,000 issued with fines over coronavirus regulations

The latest figures from police also reveal that 923 people have been issued with fines starting at £200.

923 people in Northern Ireland have been issued with fines (Liam McBurney/PA)

Almost 1,000 people have been issued with fines starting at £200 under coronavirus regulations, police figures have revealed.

Some 923 penalty notices have been handed out across Northern Ireland.

Most were issued in Belfast (408), followed by 119 in the Derry and Strabane council area and 99 in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.

Heftier penalties for breaching the regulations were agreed by the Stormont Executive in October 8 and came into force on November 12.

This included an increase in the minimum fine from £60 to £200, and fines on conviction that can rise to £10,000.

The number of £1,000 fines for failing to self isolate remained at 49 on Monday morning, a total which hasn’t risen in several weeks.

Meanwhile, as of 9am on Monday, there were 310 officers and members of staff absent due to Covid-19, of which 251 are self-isolating.

A PSNI spokesman said the service will continue to flex its resources to meet policing demand across Northern Ireland as part of its ongoing commitment to keeping people safe.