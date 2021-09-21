Almost 100,000 people in Northern Ireland apply to EU settlement scheme

Almost 100,000 people in NI applied to the scheme (Steve Parsons/PA)

Almost 100,000 people in Northern Ireland applied to the EU Settlement Scheme allowing them to remain in the country after Brexit.

The figures come from the UK Home Office, which has compiled the latest statistics from those who applied to the scheme before the deadline back in June.

The settlement scheme is designed to give EU citizens - who entered the UK under the EU's freedom of movement principle - the right to remain.

The figures show there were 99,820 applications from Northern Ireland to the scheme, with almost 95% of those applicants granted settled or pre-settled status.

According to the scheme, settled status is granted to people who can prove they have been in the UK continuously for five years or more.

Most applications were received from England (5,419,020) with an additional 294,230 from Scotland and 99,910 from Wales.

The majority of applications came from those of Polish nationality, with the rest of the top five made up of people from Lithuania, Romania, Portugal and Bulgaria.

Compared to the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland had a noticeably higher proportion (20%) of applications from people under 18.

Earlier this month, Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers joined a call from other ministers across the UK for the UK Government to provide physical proof of EU citizens settled status.

Currently, those who successfully applied are only provided a digital platform for proof of status.

The letter, sent to MP Kevin Foster, UK Minister for Future Borders and Immigration, said a physical document would be an “additional safeguard to provide re-assurance, help prevent discrimination, and assist employers and other service providers”.