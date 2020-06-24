Almost £10k donated for the funeral of teen Samuel McCullough killed in car crash

A fundraising campaign to help pay for the funeral of a Co Down teenager killed in a crash this week has raised more than £9,500.

Samuel McCullough (18) from Crossgar was a passenger in a two vehicle crash on the Coily Hill Road area of Killyleagh in the early hours of Monday morning.

Six other young people were injured and taken to hospital, two of which were treated and discharged from Ulster Hospital.

There was no further update yesterday on three others who were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and one to the Children's Hospital in Belfast.

Friends and family had gathered in Crossgar on Monday evening to release balloons in tribute to Mr McCullough and a total of £9,553 has now been raised in a fundraiser started by family friend Marian McMullan.

St Colmcille's High School in Crossgar have since issued a statement on Facebook after staff shared their memories of their former pupil.

"Many recalled how incredibly popular Samuel was with his peers, his bubbly personality and his kindness and thoughtfulness shown for others, which often shone through brightly," the tribute read.

"Our heartfelt condolences and support are extended to his mum Pamela, his twin sister and past pupil Catherine, and his entire family circle, many of whom are past pupils too.

"We will continue to fully support those close relatives and friends of Samuel presently in our school."

Many friends added their own tributes on the school page.

One described him as having "a heart of absolute gold" and another said "words can't describe the feeling I have about you not being here anymore, you had such an impact on my life. Look after your friends and your family kid".

Police have urged anyone who saw either car involved in the collision, a Peugeot 207 and a Volkswagen Polo, to dial 101 quoting reference 12 for June 22.